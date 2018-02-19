search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai: Human intentions will steer artificial intelligence, says Modi

PTI
Published Feb 19, 2018, 8:32 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2018, 8:32 am IST
The evolution of technology has to be rooted in the ethics of 'Sab ka saath, Sab ka vikas', Modi further said.
Maharashtra Governor Shri Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (L) welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) in Mumbai. (Twitter | @PMOIndia)
 Maharashtra Governor Shri Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (L) welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) in Mumbai. (Twitter | @PMOIndia)

Mumbai: The road ahead for artificial intelligence (AI) depended on and would be driven by human intentions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

He was speaking after dedicating the Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence in suburban Kalina to the nation.

 

"It is our intention that will determine outcomes of AI," Modi said.

"With every technological revolution, the scalability of technology has increased manifold. This has given humans increasingly more power," he said.

The march of technology can't be at the expense of further increasing the difference in society, he added.

The evolution of technology has to be rooted in the ethics of Sab ka saath, Sab ka vikas. "We need to make AI in India and it should work for India," Modi said.

"The road ahead for artificial intelligence depends on and will be driven by human intentions. It is our intention that will determine outcomes of AI," he said.

"We are using technology in an unparalleled way, from aeronautics to agriculture and from space missions to service deliveries," Modi said.

Read: Modi unveils 4th container of Jawaharlal port worth Rs 7,900 cr in Mumbai

He pointed out the diversity in the country, while dwelling on the use of artificial intelligence.

"We are such a diverse nation of hundreds of languages and hundreds of dialects, can we have AI that makes communication and conversation across these languages and dialects easier? I am sure, we can," he said.

"With the arrival of artificial intelligence, there is no doubt that productivity will go up. But there are also rising fears of human redundancy because there is a competition between the mind and the machine," he said.

"Such fears are neither unfounded nor new. At every stage of technological evolution, we have faced such doubts and questions. This leads to two views of the future. The first brings hopes and aspirations and second brings fears and disruption," he said.

On Maharashtra government and Mumbai University helping set up the institute for artificial intelligence, Modi said it was an excellent example of public-private sector cooperation.

"The institute has ten scientists working at present and their number will go up to 50-100 in a few years. Initial investment (in the project) is Rs 200 crore," said Romesh Wadhwani, co-founder of the institute.

Tags: artificial intelligence, narendra modi, wadhwani institute for artificial intelligence, romesh wadhwani
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tabu is mad at Ajay Devgn and it has got to do with her current relationship status

Tabu and Ajay Devgn's last collaboration 'Golmaal Again' was a blockbuster at the box office.
 

UK’s toughest policing job: Indian-origin officer set to replace terror chief

Neil Basu, currently Metropolitan police deputy assistant commissioner and Senior National Coordinator for UK Counter Terrorism Policing, is tipped to take over one of the British policing’s toughest jobs. (Representational Image)
 

Guided without guardians: Saudi women can now own biz without male consent

Under Saudi Arabia's guardianship system, women are required to present proof of permission from a male ‘guardian’ - normally the husband, father or brother - to do any government paperwork, travel or enrol in classes. (Representational Image)
 

Man rescued after spending over 3 days in sewers, and all he wants is a cigarette

48-year-old David Miller was on the way to the pharmacy to collect a prescription when he fell. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

South Africa vs India, 1st T20: Bhuvneshwar's five-for leads India to 28-run win

The India pacer claimed his first five-wicket haul in the shortest format to make sure his side ended up on the winning side. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Study finds ketamine may provide relief from depression in just 30 minutes

Ketamine can be legally prescribed by doctors as a general anaesthetic in humans and animals (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: 2nd year MBA student hangs self to death in hostel room

The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. (Photo: File | Representational)

IIM-Bangalore PG batch flush with offers from corporates, MNCs

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Nirmala Sitharaman defends Rafale fighter jet deal with France

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Despite tensions, we can do business with China: Ex-NSA

Former Pakistan ambassador to US Husain Haqqani

15th century inscription eulogises Devaraya II

An inscription dating back to the 15th century has been discovered at the Mahalingeshara- Kalinga Temple.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham