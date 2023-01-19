  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 19 Jan 2023 Govt alone cannot de ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt alone cannot determine fake news, says Editors Guild on amendment to IT Law

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 19, 2023, 10:15 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2023, 10:15 am IST
The Editors Guild of India urged the government to expunge the draft amendment to the IT Rules asking social media companies to take down news articles that have been deemed "fake" by the Press Information Bureau. (Representational image)
 The Editors Guild of India urged the government to expunge the draft amendment to the IT Rules asking social media companies to take down news articles that have been deemed "fake" by the Press Information Bureau. (Representational image)

New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India on Wednesday urged the government to expunge the draft amendment to the IT Rules asking social media companies to take down news articles that have been deemed "fake" by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

"The Guild urges the Ministry to expunge this new amendment, and to initiate meaningful consultations with press bodies, media organisations and other stakeholders, on the regulatory framework for digital media, so as to not undermine press freedom," a statement issued by the Editors Guild of India said.

"At the outset, determination of fake news cannot be in the sole hands of the government and will result in the censorship of the press," the Guild said in a statement here, voicing "deep concern" over the draft amendment to the Information Technology (IT) Rules.

It said that already multiple laws exist to deal with content that is found to be factually incorrect.

"This new procedure basically serves to make it easier to muzzle the free press, and will give sweeping powers to the PIB, or any other agency authorised by the Central government for fact checking', to force online intermediaries to take down content that the government may find problematic," the Guild said.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Tuesday released a modification to the draft Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 it had previously released for public consultation.

The addition, made in the "due diligence section" for social media intermediaries, states that an intermediary shall not be allowed to publish information that "deceives or misleads the addressee about the origin of the message or knowingly and intentionally communicates any misinformation" that has been "identified as fake or false by the fact check unit at the PIB of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting or other agency authorised by the Central government for fact-checking".

"Further, the words in respect of any business of the Central government' seems to give the government a carte blanche to determine what is fake or not with respect to its own work. This will stifle legitimate criticism of the government and will have an adverse impact on the ability of the press to hold governments to account, which is a vital role it plays in a democracy," the Guild said.

"It must be further noted that the Guild had raised its deep concerns with the IT Rules when they were first introduced in March 2021, claiming that they empower the Union Government to block, delete, or modify published news anywhere in the country without any judicial oversight. Various provisions in these rules have the potential to place unreasonable restrictions on digital news media, and consequently media at large," the Guild said. 

...
Tags: fake news, editors guild of india, it rule, amendment to it rules
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Over 1,200 performers are fine tuning their art forms each day in rehearsals with their unique and colorful costumes, headdresses, musical instruments and rhythmic dance beats. The traditional dance forms to be presented during the main event include Gaurr Maria, Gaddi Nati, Siddi Dhamal, Baiga Pardhoni, Purulia, Bagurumba, Ghusadi, Balti, Lambadi, Paika, Rathwa, Budigali, Songimukhawate, Karma, Mangho, Ka Shad Mastieh, Kummikali, Palaiyar, Cheraw and Rekham Pada, the ministry said in the statement. — PTI

R-Day: 32,000 tickets to be sold online, contingent from Egypt to participate

Nadda's visit is a part of the central leadership's 'Pravas' campaign to strengthen its organisation in 144 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country that the party had lost by a slender margin in the 2019 elections. — ANI

Nadda on two-day visit to Bengal

The court directed that he be kept in a

Man gets 20 years in jail for sodomy; sent to correction home till he turns 21

Karnataka to continue with 21 yrs as minimum age to buy liquor



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Yogi's team invites TS pharma firms to invest in UP

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak (Photo:DC)

Three north-eastern states to vote in February, dates out

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey during a press conference for the announcement of schedule of general elections to the Legislative assemblies of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

SC to hear AP’s plea on HC staying GO restricting political shows on public roads

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

PM to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Karnataka's Hubbali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

India to take up development issues facing Global South at G-20 meetings: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->