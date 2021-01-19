29-year-old woman health worker hospitalised after vaccine reaction in Telangana

According to the hospital superintendent Dr Raja Rao, the condition of the woman admitted to the anaphylactic ward was being monitored closely. She complained of vomiting, giddiness and general weakness on Saturday evening. (Representational DC Photo)

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old woman health worker who was given the Covid-19 vaccine jab at Uppal here on Saturday was admitted to Gandhi Hospital on Sunday evening after she developed severe reactions.

The woman’s was the first such case of severe reaction vis-à-vis the Covid-19 vaccine in the state that started on Saturday. The health authorities reported 11 cases of very mild reactions on Saturday while there were 25 such cases on the second day on Monday.

According to the hospital superintendent Dr Raja Rao, the condition of the woman admitted to the anaphylactic ward was being monitored closely. She complained of vomiting, giddiness and general weakness on Saturday evening.

Doctors examined her and found that her temperature, pulse and BP recordings were normal, and the oxygen saturation was 100 percent in room air(without oxygen). Dr Rao said she was stable and responding to treatment.