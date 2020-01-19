Nation Current Affairs 19 Jan 2020 Vijayawada: 5,000 po ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Vijayawada: 5,000 police deployed ahead of Assembly ‘gherao’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2020, 1:58 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2020, 1:58 am IST
The farmers, along with TD cadre, came in small groups and stalled traffic on NH-16.
In view of the recurring violence incidents, the police deployed 5,000 police in Amaravati to take control. The Z road from Krishanayapalem to Assembly is getting repaired to reroute the legislators.
VIJAYAWADA: The restoration of an old road for legislators to reach Assembly and Amaravati turned into a police bastion with almost 5,000 police personnel posted at Velagapudi, Mandadam and adjacent areas of Amaravati to contain the Assembly gherao protest called by Amaravati farmers and opposition parties.

The three-day Assembly sessions would be held from January 20 to discuss and pass distributed capitals proposal. But the farmers, who are protesting for the past 32 days demanding continuation of Amaravati as the only Capital of the State, have planned to gherao the Assembly. An alternative road to reach Assembly is being laud.

 

Earlier the protesting farmers squatted on the roads of Amaravati proceeding to Secretariat and Assembly, tried to barge into the Secretariat, conducted rallies causing traffic jams and further squatted on the Vijayawada-Chennai national highway-16 at Chinna Kakani where the road blockade protest turned into a ruckus due to attack on YSRC MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy.

The farmers, along with TD cadre, came in small groups and stalled traffic on NH-16. They also attacked media personnel at Uddandarayunipalem.  

Later, women tried to conduct devotional Durga Pongallu procession, which created unhealthy scenes between the police and protesters with the former resorting to lathi-charge.

In view of the recurring violence incidents, the police deployed 5,000 police in Amaravati to take control. The Z road from Krishanayapalem to Assembly is getting repaired to reroute the legislators.

Tags: assembly gherao, protest, amaravati farmers
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


More From Current Affairs

Vijayawada: Now, Yagnam for capital

Seer Siva Swamy said that penance is performed every day from 8 am to 1 noon and 5 pm to 9 pm seeking to remove all Amaravati development hurdles. He said that the penance is further meant to seek change in the attitude of the present rulers.

Vijayawada: Green report does not mention pollution at all

The Centre for Good Governance, which prepared the report, awarded marks equally to all the states if they had prepared an action plan for climate change.

Telangana High Court takes up petition on Chinthakindi Kashim’s arrest

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: 99 teams attend police hackathon

Students from various colleges across the state participate in the first police hackathon organised at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy stadium in Yousufguda on Saturday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Warangal: Medico returning to college after holidays found dead

Thummanapalli Vamshi
