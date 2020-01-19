Union ministers begin Jammu and Kashmi tour

SRINAGAR: The first team of Union ministers began its tour of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to what the officials said, “disseminate the information about the importance of the government policies with regard to overall development of the Union Territory (UT) and its people along with steps taken in this direction in the last five months.”

As many as 38 Union ministers would be touring J&K to hold close to 60 meetings across the UT over the next six days.

They would also interact with the people and inaugurate a host of projects and works, from tube wells and lane drain protection walls to a two-lane bypass road and a school of engineering. The tour, from January 18 to 24 is being coordinated by the home ministry.

Ministers Arjun Meghwal, Ashwini Choubey and Jitendra Singh who had to reach Jammu by a routine flight from Delhi could not land due to bad weather. Their flight was diverted to Srinagar from where they flew to Jammu in a helicopter.

According to Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, the ministers will interact with the people to educate them about the projects to be implemented in J&K.

Subrahmanyam has asked the district administrations to make all necessary arrangements for the public outreach programme of Union ministers.