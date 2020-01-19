Nation Current Affairs 19 Jan 2020 Union ministers begi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Union ministers begin Jammu and Kashmi tour

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2020, 2:08 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2020, 6:12 am IST
As many as 38 Union ministers would be touring J&K to hold close to 60 meetings across the UT over the next six days.
B.V.R. Subrahmanyam (Photo: PTI)
 B.V.R. Subrahmanyam (Photo: PTI)

SRINAGAR: The first team of Union ministers began its tour of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to what the officials said, “disseminate the information about the importance of the government policies with regard to overall development of the Union Territory (UT) and its people along with steps taken in this direction in the last five months.”

As many as 38 Union ministers would be touring J&K to hold close to 60 meetings across the UT over the next six days.

 

They would also interact with the people and inaugurate a host of projects and works, from tube wells and lane drain protection walls to a two-lane bypass road and a school of engineering. The tour, from January 18 to 24 is being coordinated by the home ministry.

Ministers Arjun Meghwal, Ashwini Choubey and Jitendra Singh who had to reach Jammu by a routine flight from Delhi could not land due to bad weather. Their flight was diverted to Srinagar from where they flew to Jammu in a helicopter.

According to Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, the ministers will interact with the people to educate them about the projects to be implemented in J&K.

Subrahmanyam has  asked the district administrations to make all necessary arrangements for the public outreach programme of Union ministers.

...
Tags: arjun meghwal, b.v.r. subrahmanyam, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

The youth are meeting with Kashmiris in various cities and are talking to them about their problems and from where they have come.

Kashmiri Hindus want genocide Bill

For instance, the Delhi police was recently criticised for using facial recognition to identify protesters.

Current practices raise fear of abuse of technology

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited

HMRL violates rules, gives contracts to retired staff

Most places in Bandlaguda Jagir lack roads.

Hyderabad: Woes overflow at Bandlaguda



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Temple construction may begin in April

The campaign will also include reaching out to karsevaks, who participated in the Ramjanam-bhoomi movement, and devotees who had offered shilas (bricks or any kind of material) for the temple.

Vijayawada: Now, Yagnam for capital

Seer Siva Swamy said that penance is performed every day from 8 am to 1 noon and 5 pm to 9 pm seeking to remove all Amaravati development hurdles. He said that the penance is further meant to seek change in the attitude of the present rulers.

Vijayawada: Green report does not mention pollution at all

The Centre for Good Governance, which prepared the report, awarded marks equally to all the states if they had prepared an action plan for climate change.

Telangana HC takes up petition on Chinthakindi Kashim’s arrest

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: 99 teams attend police hackathon

Students from various colleges across the state participate in the first police hackathon organised at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy stadium in Yousufguda on Saturday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham