Nation Current Affairs 19 Jan 2020 Shirdi bandh: Shops, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Shirdi bandh: Shops, eateries, local transport shut

PTI
Published Jan 19, 2020, 11:32 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2020, 11:32 am IST
Controversy arose when Maharashtra CM announced grant to develop ‘Sai janmasthan’ at Pathri but Shirdi residents contested the birthplace
A photograph of Saibaba said to have been taken in 1910 (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
 A photograph of Saibaba said to have been taken in 1910 (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

Shirdi: Shops, eateries, various other commercial establishments and local transport remained Shut in the Shirdi temple town of Maharashtra on Sunday in response to the bandh called over a controversy on the birthplace of 19th century saint Saibaba.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting over the issue at the state secretariat in Mumbai on Monday.  The bandh began here at midnight, but the Saibaba temple remained open with devotees being allowed to offer prayers, officials of the temple trust and Ahmednagar district administration said.

 

The ‘prasadalaya’ and the temple kitchen were also open to ensure devotees were not inconvenienced, they said.  Long queues of devotees were seen in front of the ‘prasadalaya’, breakfast centre and ‘laddoo’ sale centres of the temple, according to sources.

Terming the bandh as “successful”, local BJP functionary Sachin Tambe Patil, who is former trustee of the Saibaba temple, said, “Commercial establishments, shops, restaurants and local transport (autorickshaws and other private vehicles) are closed and a complete shutdown is being observed in the town as well as in 25 villages around Shirdi.” “However, the temple is open and devotees are coming to offer prayers,” he said, adding that a rally has been organised here on Sunday.

Devotees who made pre-bookings at hotels were allowed to stay and taxi services from the airport to the temple were also unaffected, the district administration official said.  The state transport buses from other locations were being allowed to come to the town, he added.  Former Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who is the local BJP MLA, on Saturday said he supported the bandh call.

The controversy began after Chief Minister Thackeray announced a grant of Rs 100 crore for development of facilities at “Sai janmasthan” (birthplace) at Pathri in Parbhani district.

Local residents and leaders in Shirdi took exception to the chief minister’s announcement, saying the birthplace of the famed saint was not known, and Pathri cannot make a claim to being his birthplace.

They are demanding that Thackeray withdraw his official statement where he described Pathri as Saibaba’s birthplace.

It was at Shirdi in Ahmednagar district where Saibaba, whose devotees cut across religious lines, spent much of his life.

...
Tags: shirdi sai baba, shirdi sai baba temple, shirdi birthplace, saibaba birthplace, pathri, shirdi bandh
Location: India, Maharashtra


Related Stories

Shirdi bandh, but temple to remain open

Latest From Nation

Asaduddin Owaisi

Bias against Muslims in recovering cAA protests damages: Owaisi

Ram Madhav

Ram Madhav on CAA: Even Austria amended law for Jews

Multilingual actress Rashmika.

Tax cops issue summons to actress Rashmika

Representational image

Nirbhaya convicts hanging: Tihar jail seeks services of UP executioner



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ram Madjhav on CAA: Even Austria amended law for Jews

Ram Madhav

150 swine flu cases in Telangana

Representational image

Union ministers begin Jammu and Kashmi tour

B.V.R. Subrahmanyam (Photo: PTI)

KTR, Kavitha have confined KCR to farmhouse: BJP MP

Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao

Temple construction may begin in April

The campaign will also include reaching out to karsevaks, who participated in the Ramjanam-bhoomi movement, and devotees who had offered shilas (bricks or any kind of material) for the temple.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham