Nation Current Affairs 19 Jan 2020 Shirdi bandh, but te ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Shirdi bandh, but temple to remain open

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2020, 2:18 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2020, 2:18 am IST
Devotees not ready to accept Pathri as Sai Baba’s birthplace.
The Shirdi Saibaba temple attracts thousands of devotees
 The Shirdi Saibaba temple attracts thousands of devotees

Mumbai: While locals of the temple town of Shirdi called for a bandh on Sunday following a controversy over the birthplace of Sai Baba, the trustee of the temple there said that the shrine would remain open despite the shutdown.

Controversy erupted after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a grant of Rs 100 crore for development of facilities at the Sai Janmasthan (birthplace) at Pathri in Parbhani district. While Pathri is considered to be Sai Baba’s birthplace by some devotees, residents of Shirdi claim that the exact birthplace of the much revered saint is not known.

 

“The temple will remain open despite the bandh call,” Deepak Mugalikar, chief executive officer of the Shree Sai Baba Sansthan Trust at Shirdi said. Meanwhile, local BJP MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil supported the shutdown called for by the residents.

“The Chief Minister should withdraw his statement that Pathri is Sai Baba's birthplace. Pathri only has one of the several Sai temples in the country. All Sai devotees are feeling hurt, so this controversy should be ended,” the former state minister said.

BJP MP and Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil’s son, Sujay Vikhe-Patil, too reprimanded the state government for the dispute over the birthplace of Sai Baba. “There was no such dispute until now. Why have claims that Pathri is Sai Baba’s birthplace come up only after the new government has taken over? The people of Shirdi may resort to legal action,” he said.

Amidst the call for bandh, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan urged locals that the creation of facilities for devotees at Pathri should not be opposed owing to the controversy over the birthplace.

The Sai Baba temple in Shirdi draws lakhs of devotees from across India every year.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold talks to resolve the controversy over the birthplace of Saibaba, the 19th century spiritual figure, an official statement said here on Saturday evening.

...
Tags: shirdi, sai baba, chief minister uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited

HMRL violates rules, gives contracts to retired staff

Most places in Bandlaguda Jagir lack roads.

Hyderabad: Woes overflow at Bandlaguda

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Cops tell GHMC to instal streetlights at tutorials

Prabhat Garwal, resident of Kareli in Narasinghpur district, has used his marriage invitation card as mode of campaign for the legislation by printing a slogan “I support CAA” on it. (Photo: PTI)

CAA makes it to a wedding card in Madhya Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Union ministers begin Jammu and Kashmi tour

B.V.R. Subrahmanyam (Photo: PTI)

Temple construction may begin in April

The campaign will also include reaching out to karsevaks, who participated in the Ramjanam-bhoomi movement, and devotees who had offered shilas (bricks or any kind of material) for the temple.

Vijayawada: Now, Yagnam for capital

Seer Siva Swamy said that penance is performed every day from 8 am to 1 noon and 5 pm to 9 pm seeking to remove all Amaravati development hurdles. He said that the penance is further meant to seek change in the attitude of the present rulers.

Vijayawada: Green report does not mention pollution at all

The Centre for Good Governance, which prepared the report, awarded marks equally to all the states if they had prepared an action plan for climate change.

Telangana High Court takes up petition on Chinthakindi Kashim’s arrest

Telangana High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham