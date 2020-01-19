Nation Current Affairs 19 Jan 2020 Salman Khurshid back ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Salman Khurshid backs Kapil Sibal's CAA statement

ANI
Published Jan 19, 2020, 3:12 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2020, 3:12 pm IST
If something is on the statute book, you have to obey the law, else there are consequences, he says
Salman Khurshid
 Salman Khurshid

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, while responding to party colleague Kapil Sibal's remark on Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, has said that "If something is on the statute book, you have to obey law, else there are consequences". Mr Sibal on Saturday said that a state cannot say ''no'' to a law passed by parliament.

"If the Supreme Court doesn't interfere, it''ll remain on the statute book. If something is on the statute book, you have to obey the law, else there are consequences," Mr Khurshid told ANI on Saturday.

 

"It is a matter where the state governments have a very serious difference of opinion with the centre as far as this (CAA) law is concerned. So, we would wait for the final pronouncement made by the top court. Ultimately, the top will decide and till then everything said, done, not done is provisional and tentative."

Mr Sibal, who was participating in the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) at Kozhikode on Saturday, had said that "a state cannot say no to a law cleared by the parliament".

"When it's about national politics, I think we all must stand together because this is national legislation. So, we should not be scoring political points. You must know that if the CAA is passed, no state can say ''I will not implement it''. That is not possible. That is unconstitutional. You can oppose it. You can pass a resolution in the Assembly and ask the Central government to withdraw it," he said.

"But constitutionally to say that I will not implement it is going to be problematic and it is going to create more difficulty. So, what we need to do is politically get together, fight this battle and let the Congress party nationally lead the charge," he added.

The CAA, for the first time, makes religion test for citizenship in India. While the government says it will grant citizenship to the non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014, critics have called it "discriminatory" and "unconstitutional".

...
Tags: salman khurshid
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Can’t deny Citizenship Amendment Act: Kapil Sibal

Latest From Nation

Kerala and Punjab have already passed the resolution to step up pressure on the Centre against the amended law, which has sparked a series of protests in various parts of the country. In this image, women in Bengaluru shout slogans against CAA and NRC on Saturday, January 18, 2020.(Photo | PTI)

Rajasthan govt to bring in assembly resolution against implementing CAA

Participants run during the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020, in Mumbai, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Mumbai Marathon: 64-year-old runner dies of heart attack

Nirmala Sitharaman

Indian citizenship given to 2838 Pakistanis, 914 Afghans, 172 Bangladeshis in 6 yrs

The names of railway stations in Uttarakhand on platform signboards still appear in Urdu as most of them belong to the period when the state was part of Uttar Pradesh where Urdu is the second official language. (Photo | Superfast1111 - Wikimedia Commons)

Urdu out, Uttarakhand rail signboards to show place names twice in Devanagari script



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajasthan govt to bring in assembly resolution against implementing CAA

Kerala and Punjab have already passed the resolution to step up pressure on the Centre against the amended law, which has sparked a series of protests in various parts of the country. In this image, women in Bengaluru shout slogans against CAA and NRC on Saturday, January 18, 2020.(Photo | PTI)

Indian citizenship given to 2838 Pakistanis, 914 Afghans, 172 Bangladeshis in 6 yrs

Nirmala Sitharaman

Delhi CM releases 'Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card', promises 24x7 drinking water

'This guarantee speaks about things which affect every resident of Delhi. We have already fulfilled some promises. We are now promising in our guarantee card that it will continue. The opposition says these schemes will only be there till March 31 and Kejriwal will scrap this later,' Kejriwal said. (Photo: File)

Shirdi bandh: Shops, eateries, local transport shut

A photograph of Saibaba said to have been taken in 1910 (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

Ram Madhav on CAA: Even Austria amended law for Jews

Ram Madhav
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham