KTR, Kavitha have confined KCR to farmhouse: BJP MP

ANI
Published Jan 19, 2020, 11:31 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2020, 11:31 am IST
Arvind's response comes after KTR alleged that there was no need to bring the Citizenship law, asking the govt to address important issues
 Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao

Amid the anti-CAA row, BJP MP from Nizamabad D Arvind lambasted Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao by calling him "a political illiterate".

Arvind further said that Rao has "no status" to level allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

 

"What should we call KTR, he is a political illiterate, after Telangana Rashtra Samiti party came into power in Telangana, KTR came here and contested from Siricilla and won. Has he done anything on his own? Do you stay in public? We do not want to hear from him that what acts should BJP bring," said Arvind in a press conference here on January 17.

"Does KTR even has a status to level allegations against Narendra Modi and Amit Shah?" he asked.

Arvind's response comes after KTR alleged that there was no need to bring the Citizenship law, asking the government to address more important issues in the country.

Launching a personal attack, the BJP MP said, "You (KTR) and your sister (Kavitha) have made your father K Chandrashekar Rao (Telangana Chief Minister) stay in a farmhouse only. Your father was a good leader when you and your sister were in America.

...
