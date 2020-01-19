Nation Current Affairs 19 Jan 2020 Kashmiri youth prote ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kashmiri youth protest in UoH

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2020, 1:24 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2020, 1:24 am IST
JKSA general secretary Arman Kazmi said the fundamental question to discuss was if India really was a democracy.
Kashmiri students stage a protest against the state repression in Kashmir at the University of Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo: P. Surendra)
 Kashmiri students stage a protest against the state repression in Kashmir at the University of Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: About 200 Kashmiri students gathered outside the University of Hyderabad to protest against state repression and five months of internet shutdown.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) members used poetry and revolutionary slogans to register their protest during their sit-in. JKSA president Hadif Nisar said the protest was about the “many injustices that have been unleashed upon Kashmiris by successive Indian governments.” He said: “The only difference is that the Congress was doing it quietly while the BJP is very open about it.” He highlighted the continuous internet ban in Kashmir and said that people elsewhere in India can’t imagine life without internet even for five days. JKSA member Aakriti Suresh, a Kashmiri Pandit (KP) student, highlighted the problems faced by her community. She said the role the government had played in communalising the Kashmir issue cannot be ignored.

 

“The way successive governments have pitched KPs against Kashmiri Muslims really exposes the grand conspiracy they have hatched in turning and then keeping forever Kashmir into a war zone. They were never interested in bringing a political solution to Kashmir on to the table.”

JKSA general secretary Arman Kazmi said the fundamental question to discuss was if India really was a democracy. “How can disappearances, tortures, massacres and the idea of democracy exist simultaneously,” he asked.

JKSA member Maryam B. highlighted the problems faced by students of her community because of the internet ban.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir students association
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Shirdi Saibaba temple attracts thousands of devotees

Shirdi bandh, but temple to remain open

Prabhat Garwal, resident of Kareli in Narasinghpur district, has used his marriage invitation card as mode of campaign for the legislation by printing a slogan “I support CAA” on it. (Photo: PTI)

CAA makes it to a wedding card in Madhya Pradesh

Ramchandra Guha

Why vote for Rahul Gandhi, Ramchandra Guha asks Kerala

Protesters display placards during an all-women demonstration against CAA, NRC, NRP in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Can’t deny CAA: Kapil Sibal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Warangal: Medico returning to college after holidays found dead

Thummanapalli Vamshi

CM’s helpline on graft yields dismal results

Students from various colleges across the state participate in the first police hackathon organised at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy stadium in Yousufguda on Saturday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Iran talks about work on Chabahar Port with India

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (file photo)

Sai Baba birthplace row: Shirdi to remain closed from tomorrow

Pic courtesy: sai.org.in

Kashmiri Pandits vow to return home with Hum Wapas Aayenge

Image courtesy: Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham