Hyderabad: Two get 100 percentile in JEE Mains exams

Hyderabad: Two students based in the state have secured 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains exam, as briefly reported on Friday. Only nine students have scored a cent per cent, of which four are from the Telugu states, two each from Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh.

The two toppers from Telangana state are Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy and R. Arun Siddhartha, whose families have settled in the city. Several students scored 100 percentile in individual subjects. Koushal, the son of railway employee C. Neelkanta Reddy, said his result was the outcome of a well-scheduled plan of studies. He believes that mental and physical fitness is as important as scoring well in academics.

He was with St. Pauls High School, Hyderabad, till Class 8 and joined the Sri Chaitanya group at DD Colony, Vidyanagar.

His father, Mr Neelkanta Reddy, attributed the results to commitment and hard work. His mother, Ms Srilatha, said they did not expect Koushal to score cent per cent. “We are looking forward for his entry into a top technology institute,” she said.