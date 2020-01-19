Nation Current Affairs 19 Jan 2020 Hyderabad: Two get 1 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Two get 100 percentile in JEE Mains exams

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJESWARI PARASA
Published Jan 19, 2020, 1:46 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2020, 1:46 am IST
He was with St. Pauls High School, Hyderabad, till Class 8 and joined the Sri Chaitanya group at DD Colony, Vidyanagar.
R. Arun Siddhartha
 R. Arun Siddhartha

Hyderabad: Two students based in the state have secured 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains exam, as briefly reported on Friday. Only nine students have scored a cent per cent, of which four are from the Telugu states, two each from Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh.

The two toppers from Telangana state are Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy and R. Arun Siddhartha, whose families have settled in the city. Several students scored 100 percentile in individual subjects. Koushal, the son of railway employee C. Neelkanta Reddy, said his result was the outcome of a well-scheduled plan of studies. He believes that mental and physical fitness is as important as scoring well in academics.

 

He was with St. Pauls High School, Hyderabad, till Class 8 and joined the Sri Chaitanya group at DD Colony, Vidyanagar.

His father, Mr Neelkanta Reddy, attributed the results to commitment and hard work. His mother, Ms Srilatha, said they did not expect Koushal to score cent per cent. “We are looking forward for his entry into a top technology institute,” she said.

...
Tags: joint entrance examinations (jee), st. pauls high school
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Shirdi Saibaba temple attracts thousands of devotees

Shirdi bandh, but temple to remain open

Prabhat Garwal, resident of Kareli in Narasinghpur district, has used his marriage invitation card as mode of campaign for the legislation by printing a slogan “I support CAA” on it. (Photo: PTI)

CAA makes it to a wedding card in Madhya Pradesh

Ramchandra Guha

Why vote for Rahul Gandhi, Ramchandra Guha asks Kerala

Protesters display placards during an all-women demonstration against CAA, NRC, NRP in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Can’t deny CAA: Kapil Sibal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vijayawada: Green report does not mention pollution at all

The Centre for Good Governance, which prepared the report, awarded marks equally to all the states if they had prepared an action plan for climate change.

Telangana High Court takes up petition on Chinthakindi Kashim’s arrest

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: 99 teams attend police hackathon

Students from various colleges across the state participate in the first police hackathon organised at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy stadium in Yousufguda on Saturday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Warangal: Medico returning to college after holidays found dead

Thummanapalli Vamshi

CM’s helpline on graft yields dismal results

Once calls are made to the Chief Minister’s helpline, they are to be forwarded to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for investigation depending on the details available.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham