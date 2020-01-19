Nation Current Affairs 19 Jan 2020 Climate change alter ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Climate change alters body clock of snakes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | T.S.S. SIDDHARTH
Published Jan 19, 2020, 1:42 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2020, 1:42 am IST
Reptiles unusually looking for mates in winter.
Since the city’s temperature has been warmer over the last few days the reptiles are coming out in the open to soak in the heat, he said.
 Since the city’s temperature has been warmer over the last few days the reptiles are coming out in the open to soak in the heat, he said.

Hyderabad: Snakes are beginning to show the stress of climate change in a year that saw topsy-turvy weather. This, experts and herpetologists alike, say is due to the systemic destruction of their natural habitat coupled with varying weather.

The sudden change in the climate — unseasonal rainfall and a warm winter — has forced snakes to come out during the winter in search of mates to procreate.

 

“It is a common phenomena to see snakes out of their shelters due to construction activity, but sighting them in such high numbers is unusual. These reptiles are ecotherms, they depend on external sources of heat to maintain their body temperature,” Mr Avinash Viswanathan, general secretary, Frie-nds of Snakes Society, told Deccan Chronicle.

Since the city’s temperature has been warmer over the last few days the reptiles are coming out in the open to soak in the heat, he said.

Maybe that is what is responsible for the 6,500 and more sighting of snakes in the state in the last year.
Over the last year,  there has been a prolonged summer coupled with a long monsoon. This, experts say, has caused confusion in the reptiles’ body clock.

They are supposed to begin breeding during the onset of summer. But, since the city has had no winter and the temperature is rising the snakes are roaming around in search of mates. “Usually, snakes like cobras or the Russell’s viper come out before the onset of summer to breed. If there is a sudden downpour like we witnessed in November, then the snakes start breeding as their body-clock goes topsy-turvy,” he said.

The lack of a drop in the mercury levels could have led the snakes to assume summer was approaching.

“The variation in temperature has a created a lot of confusion in these reptiles,” said Mr Vishwanathan.

Seconding this claim, animal rights activists from the Animal Rehabilitation and Protection Front, say that snakes are coming out in the open because of the lack of habitation.

...
Tags: snakes, climate change
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Shirdi Saibaba temple attracts thousands of devotees

Shirdi bandh, but temple to remain open

Prabhat Garwal, resident of Kareli in Narasinghpur district, has used his marriage invitation card as mode of campaign for the legislation by printing a slogan “I support CAA” on it. (Photo: PTI)

CAA makes it to a wedding card in Madhya Pradesh

Ramchandra Guha

Why vote for Rahul Gandhi, Ramchandra Guha asks Kerala

Protesters display placards during an all-women demonstration against CAA, NRC, NRP in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Can’t deny CAA: Kapil Sibal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vijayawada: Green report does not mention pollution at all

The Centre for Good Governance, which prepared the report, awarded marks equally to all the states if they had prepared an action plan for climate change.

Telangana High Court takes up petition on Chinthakindi Kashim’s arrest

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: 99 teams attend police hackathon

Students from various colleges across the state participate in the first police hackathon organised at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy stadium in Yousufguda on Saturday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Warangal: Medico returning to college after holidays found dead

Thummanapalli Vamshi

CM’s helpline on graft yields dismal results

Once calls are made to the Chief Minister’s helpline, they are to be forwarded to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for investigation depending on the details available.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham