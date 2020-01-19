Nation Current Affairs 19 Jan 2020 CAA makes it to a we ...
CAA makes it to a wedding card in Madhya Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jan 19, 2020, 2:16 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2020, 2:16 am IST
A groom in a Madhya Pradesh town has turned his marriage a platform to canvass for the legislation.
Prabhat Garwal, resident of Kareli in Narasinghpur district, has used his marriage invitation card as mode of campaign for the legislation by printing a slogan “I support CAA” on it. (Photo: PTI)
 Prabhat Garwal, resident of Kareli in Narasinghpur district, has used his marriage invitation card as mode of campaign for the legislation by printing a slogan “I support CAA” on it. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: The pro-and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act campaigns which hitherto were confined to the streets and social media have now broken out in wedding events. A groom in a Madhya Pradesh town has turned his marriage a platform to canvass for the legislation.

Prabhat Garwal, resident of Kareli in Narasinghpur district, has used his marriage invitation card as mode of campaign for the legislation by printing a slogan “I support CAA” on it.

 

“The groom has sought to generate awareness on CAA among people to dispel wrong notions about the law. We should respect the law passed by the Parliament. This was the objective behind running the campaign through the wedding card”, kin of the groom said.

...
