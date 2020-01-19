Nation Current Affairs 19 Jan 2020 30 years of being re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

30 years of being refugees in own country

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUNIL THAPLIYAL
Published Jan 19, 2020, 2:03 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2020, 2:03 am IST
Kashmiri Pandits’ wait for justice and return to their homeland with honour and dignity continues.
Journalists use their mobile phones after the government ordered the restoration of pre-paid mobile services and 2G internet services in two districts of the Kashmir Valley after six months of ban, at the Government Media Facilitation Centre in Srinagar, on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Journalists use their mobile phones after the government ordered the restoration of pre-paid mobile services and 2G internet services in two districts of the Kashmir Valley after six months of ban, at the Government Media Facilitation Centre in Srinagar, on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: The exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits will be completing 30 years on January 19, Sunday, but the community is still waiting for justice and their return to homeland with honour and dignity.

Late Sarwanand Koul Premi is still being remembered in Kashmir as a renowned poet, a social activist, a journalist and a reputed author of around three dozen books.

 

Being a known figure, he chose to stay back in his native place when the Valley was in the grip of turmoil. Unfortunately, his belief was brutally shattered and cost him his and his younger son’s life.

On the intervening night of April 29-30, 1990, some unknown persons kidnapped Premi and his son Veerji Koul from their native village Soafshali and then killed them. An FIR was registered at the local police station Dooru. Unfortunately, there was no clue regarding the accused, so the probe in the case was closed as untraced.

Further, the family suffered another blow when on the intervening night of August 11-12, 1998, some miscreants set the residence of Premi on fire, regarding which an FIR was registered. The case was again closed as the culprits were untraced.

However, Rajender Koul Premi, the elder son of Sarwanand Koul Premi, who was forced to migrate to Delhi after the horrifying incident with his family, is still fighting for justice not only for his personal cause but also for the entire community.

Premi, who is the complainant, told this newspaper that even after 29 years of the tragic incident, inaction and insensitive approach of the government, which initially had made huge promises to compensate and resettle the family, has miserably failed to transform the same into action.

“For the last 29 years, I have met Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers, union ministers and top officials but everything went in vain, we are yet to get justice. My family has lost everything so as my community. We want justice, due compensation and return to our homeland with safety and security.

He further said “after the government revoked Article 370 last year, we got a ray of hope. People are now coming forward for the our cause.”

The State Human Rights Commisison on Febuary 22, 2012, in its double-bench verdict has ordered very valid recommendations and has asked the state government to redress the grievances of the family “sooner the better” but nothing has changed since then,” said Premi.

Meanwhile, the Kashmiri Pandits living in the national capital are now expecting the Centre to chart out a concrete roadmap for their safe return and rehabilitation in the trouble-torn Valley.

...
Tags: kashmiri pandits, social activist, refugees
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Prabhat Garwal, resident of Kareli in Narasinghpur district, has used his marriage invitation card as mode of campaign for the legislation by printing a slogan “I support CAA” on it. (Photo: PTI)

CAA makes it to a wedding card in Madhya Pradesh

Ramchandra Guha

Why vote for Rahul Gandhi, Ramchandra Guha asks Kerala

Protesters display placards during an all-women demonstration against CAA, NRC, NRP in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Can’t deny CAA: Kapil Sibal

B.V.R. Subrahmanyam (Photo: PTI)

Union ministers begin Jammu and Kashmi tour



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Union ministers begin Jammu and Kashmi tour

B.V.R. Subrahmanyam (Photo: PTI)

Temple construction may begin in April

The campaign will also include reaching out to karsevaks, who participated in the Ramjanam-bhoomi movement, and devotees who had offered shilas (bricks or any kind of material) for the temple.

Vijayawada: Now, Yagnam for capital

Seer Siva Swamy said that penance is performed every day from 8 am to 1 noon and 5 pm to 9 pm seeking to remove all Amaravati development hurdles. He said that the penance is further meant to seek change in the attitude of the present rulers.

Vijayawada: Green report does not mention pollution at all

The Centre for Good Governance, which prepared the report, awarded marks equally to all the states if they had prepared an action plan for climate change.

Telangana High Court takes up petition on Chinthakindi Kashim’s arrest

Telangana High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham