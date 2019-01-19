search on deccanchronicle.com
Where is PM Modi getting money to poach lawmakers, asks Kumaraswamy

PTI
Published Jan 19, 2019, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2019, 3:21 pm IST
When asked about 4 Cong MLAs missing from CLP meet, Kumaraswamy said, 'Nothing will happen, they will also join us.'
HD Kumaraswamy said PM Modi's party was trying to poach Congress legislators by using money. (Photo:File)
 HD Kumaraswamy said PM Modi's party was trying to poach Congress legislators by using money. (Photo:File)

Kolkata: Questioning Narendra Modi over his claims of fighting corruption in the country, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy alleged that on one hand, the prime minister was talking about fighting corruption and, on the other, his party was trying to poach Congress legislators by using money.

"What you have been watching for one week, (is) how the BJP is trying to destabilise the stable government in Karnataka. I want to put one question to the honourable prime minister: Recently, during his party meeting, he (Modi) said he wanted to remove corruption and clean the country. For this, he requested citizen of the country to support him.

 

"But what's going on in Karnataka? Which money they (BJP) are offering to Congress MLAs to support them? From where the money is coming?" Kumaraswamy asked.

When asked about four Congress MLAs missing from the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting in Karnataka, Kumaraswamy said, "Nothing will happen, they will also come and join us."

Four dissidents skipped the CLP meeting in Bengaluru on Friday, which was called as a show of strength to counter an alleged bid by the Bharatiya Janata Party to topple the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition in Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy, who is Kolkata to take part in Opposition rally on Saturday, said the rally would be a memorable day in national politics towards a change in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 

...
Tags: hd kumaraswamy
Location: India, West Bengal




