search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Unhappy with party, impressed with Rahul Gandhi, leader quits BJP

PTI
Published Jan 19, 2019, 11:09 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2019, 11:09 am IST
Although Uday Singh did not reveal his future plans, he dropped plenty of hints suggesting he may join a Grand Alliance constituent.
Singh said that party workers were 'appalled' over BJP willing to share power with Nitish Kumar despite past experiences between the two parties. (Photo: Facebook)
 Singh said that party workers were 'appalled' over BJP willing to share power with Nitish Kumar despite past experiences between the two parties. (Photo: Facebook)

Patna: A former BJP parliamentarian on Friday announced his resignation from the party. Uday Singh, an ex-BJP MP who has represented Bihar's Purnea Lok Sabha constituency twice, alleged the party has surrendered before the discredited Janata Dal (United) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Singh said that party workers were "appalled" over BJP willing to share power with Nitish Kumar despite past experiences between the two parties.

 

"His (Nitish Kumar) government is rapidly losing goodwill. Now the BJP will end up sharing the blame for his misdeeds," Singh said.

"And as if that was not enough he was given such a massive share of seats," he added.

Although Singh did not reveal his future plans, he dropped plenty of hints suggesting he may join a Grand Alliance constituent.

Singh praised Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his growing popularity. He claimed that PM Modi has withdrawn himself from reality, even if he had good intentions.

"I never approved of the slogan of Congress-mukt Bharat. A democracy cannot survive if the opposition is wiped out. It will degenerate into a totalitarian regime," Singh said.

Singh, whose elder brother NK Singh is the Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, had lost his seat in 2014 to JD(U)'s Santosh Kushwaha by a margin of more than one lakh votes, despite the 'Modi wave'.

With the BJP and the JD(U) having agreed to fight 17 seats each, leaving six for Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party, and Purnea being a sitting seat of Nitish Kumar's party, there is a likelihood for Singh being considered for the seat.

Singh had won the Purnea seat in 2004 and 2009. His mother Madhuri Singh had represented the seat as a Congress nominee in the 1980s.

Singh, however, maintained that his decision had nothing to do with the possibility of getting a ticket from the seat as NDA constituents are yet to finalize which constituency will be fought by which party.

"I have had no talks with Rahul Gandhi or Lalu Prasad. But I am looking forward to speaking to them after taking my supporters into confidence," Singh said.

Singh also claimed widespread resentment among the BJP cadre over the alleged undemocratic style of the party leadership.

"It is so difficult to meet BJP president Amit Shah. Upendra Kushwaha kept requesting for an appointment, which was never given, and he ultimately had to resign from the Union council of ministers and quit the NDA in sheer disappointment," Singh claimed.

...
Tags: uday singh, grand alliance, bjp, nitish kumar, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Bihar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

With the world’s first On board AI Kirin 980 processor and dedicated NPU, the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro Series automatically identifies more than 1,500 scenarios across 25 categories and selects photography modes and camera settings to deliver incredible, professional-looking images - even for amateur photographers.
 

Lord of the rings: Saturn's halo may be relatively recent trait

A calculation of the mass of the rings based on gravitational measurements of the planet collected by Cassini indicated they formed between 100 million and 10 million years ago in roughly the final 2 per cent of Saturn’s current age.
 

Show of the month: Super Blood Wolf Moon ahead

As many as 2.8bln people may see the eclipse from the Western Hemisphere, Europe, West Africa and northernmost Russia.
 

The trendy Australian ascetic at Kumbh

The latest attraction at Kumbh Mela, Australian ascetic-Sharabhang Giri. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rihanna in talks with Luxury leader LVMH to launch a fashion brand

LVMH has previously also lauched Fenty Beauty, which was developed with Rihanna via their Kendo “brand incubator”. (Photo: File)
 

Kavita Devi: WWE history maker, mother and role model for Indian women

Kavita kick-started her professional wrestling journey, training under the guidance of The Great Khali before clearing WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai last year. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 women make second attempt to enter Sabarimala, sent back by police

The Sabarimala Temple and surrounding areas witnessed agitation after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women of menstrual age inside the temple in September this year. (Photo: File)

MP woman’s head severed as she leans out of bus to vomit

The body was handed to her family members after post-mortem, the police inspector said. (Representational Image)

‘India does not belong to any particular religion, caste or language’: Nitin Gadkari

Addressing a gathering during the distribution of ownership pattas to slum dwellers he said the party had never done politics based on caste or religion and theirs was a politics of service and development. (Photo: File)

'Khamosh': Shatrughan Sinha avoids question on Ram temple

He even played safe when he was questioned about the chances of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the next Prime Minister. (Photo: File)

Guduru Narayana Reddy slams PM Modi for remarks on Sabarimala issue

Mr Narayana Reddy said Mr Modi’s statement accusing Kerala government of not respecting spirituality and religion was highly condemnable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham