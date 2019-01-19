Tamil Nadu: Aduthurai institute releases new paddy variety

It can be raised in all parts of Tamil Nadu apart from Cauvery delta and is a ‘Kuruvai’ and summer crop.

Thanjavur: In a significant development, the Tamil Nadu Rice Research Institute (TRRI) at Aduthurai, near Kumbakonam, has released a new paddy variety ADT53 that promises to raise farmers hopes for a “better” summer crop.

“This short term variety has a maturity period of 105 to 110 days. It is compared better with ADT43 which is being used by the farmers for the past 20 years” said Ravi, Director of TRRI in a press release issued here on Friday.

“A compact crop, ADT53 was derived from ADT43 and JGL 38.It has a milling capacity of 62 per cent and full rice capacity of 65 per cent. It can yield 6334 kilos per hectare as minimum and 9,875 kilos per hectare as a maximum yield,” officials said.

A quantity of “1000 grains of the variety weigh 14.8 grams,” said the director. It can be raised in all parts of Tamil Nadu apart from Cauvery delta and is a ‘Kuruvai’ and summer crop.

“It can be raised after October in years when water release from Mettur dam is delayed,” added the Institute director.