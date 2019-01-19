search on deccanchronicle.com
Rahul Gandhi stays away, backs Mamata Banerjee’s meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2019, 12:39 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2019, 12:39 am IST
In his letter to the West Bengal Chief Minister on Friday he described her rally on Saturday a “show of unity and hope.”
Kolkata: A day before Trinamul supremo Mamata Banerjee’s grand ‘United India’ rally at the historic Brigade Parade Ground, Congress president Rahul Gandhi wrote to her rallying support behind her initiative to stich an alliance against the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

In his letter to the West Bengal Chief Minister on Friday he described her rally on Saturday a “show of unity and hope.” The Congress termed its chief’s letter a “powerful message of a united India.” Ms Banerjee however, did not react to Mr Gandhi’s letter.

 

Her nephew and Trinamul MP of Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee in the evening only made an observation. 

He said, “Many leaders from various political parties are coming to attend this rally. You have seen Rahul Gandhi has sent a message to the Chief Minister. So, I think it is going to be a crucial political juncture.”

Sources revealed that Ms Banerjee’s speech on Saturday may cover her replies to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi who along with his son is not attending the rally. They will however be represented by two Congress MPs: Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi will attend the rally.

