Oppn rally a summit of conflicting ideologies, will form next govt: BJP

Published Jan 19, 2019, 5:15 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2019, 5:15 pm IST
BJP said this rally has also exposed divisions in the opposition camp, 'many of these parties are just snubbing each other.'
New Delhi: The BJP Saturday described the united opposition rally organised by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee "a rally of self interest and of conflicting ideologies", and exuded confidence of forming the next government in the country.

Speaking at a press conference at the party office here, BJP's national spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy termed the rally an anti-Modi exercise and said the party was not threatened by such events. Banerjee Saturday organised 'United India' rally against the Narendra Modi government in Kolkata, which was attended by more than a dozen leaders of opposition parties, including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP president Sharad Pawar, TDP leader, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha.

 

"Don't know where the threat to unity is. While Mamata calls it United India, we can clearly see a divided leadership. It's a summit of contradictions and conflict. They talk of a new front but I am not sure if it's even the second or the third front," Rudy said.

He further said this rally has also exposed divisions in the opposition camp, "many of these parties are just snubbing each other."

"Left has refused their invitation. SP-BSP alliance snubbed Congress in UP which has now extended support to the rally. This is a rally of self-interest," he said.

People have seen the performance of the Narendra Modi government and the BJP will form the next government with full majority, Rudy said.

"Today's opposition rally in Kolkata is an anti-Modi exercise. Who is their leader," he asked. On the question of BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha attending the opposition rally, he said BJP will take cognisance of it and said, "They make it a point to be present after party issues whip so that they don't lose their membership. At the same time they are so opportunistic that they want to climb the stage and be present at a conclave."

