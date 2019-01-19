'My actions against corruption infuriated some': PM's dig at Oppn

New Delhi: Taking a dig at Trinamool Congress’s mega rally, PM Modi said, “My actions against corruption have infuriated some people. It's but natural for them to get angry as I've prevented them from looting public money. Consequently, they have now formed an alliance called ‘Mahagathbandhan’.”

PM Modi said that this 'ganthbandhan' is not against him but against the people of India. He also added that currently, they are not even properly together and already that have started bargaining for their share.

"Those who crushed democracy in their own state are now preaching about saving the democracy. It's truly ironical," PM Modi said in Silvassa, where he inaugurated some projects on Saturday after attending the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

At the massive rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade ground, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the opposition leaders and let them speak to the crowd about their plans for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections due in May.

PM Modi faces a united opposition in the national elections, which will make the fight tougher.