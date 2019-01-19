search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'My actions against corruption infuriated some': PM's dig at Oppn

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 19, 2019, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2019, 3:47 pm IST
PM Modi said that this 'ganthbandhan' is not against him but against the people of India.
(Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Taking a dig at Trinamool Congress’s mega rally, PM Modi said, “My actions against corruption have infuriated some people. It's but natural for them to get angry as I've prevented them from looting public money. Consequently, they have now formed an alliance called ‘Mahagathbandhan’.”

PM Modi said that this 'ganthbandhan' is not against him but against the people of India. He also added that currently, they are not even properly together and already that have started bargaining for their share.

 

"Those who crushed democracy in their own state are now preaching about saving the democracy. It's truly ironical," PM Modi said in Silvassa, where he inaugurated some projects on Saturday after attending the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

At the massive rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade ground, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the opposition leaders and let them speak to the crowd about their plans for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections due in May.

PM Modi faces a united opposition in the national elections, which will make the fight tougher. 

...
Tags: pm modi, tmc rally, mahagathbandhan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

Models wearing the creations for the Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2019/20 at the Paris Fashion Week Men's AW19. (Photo: AP)
 

Google could launch new fitness band ahead

As part of the transaction, a portion of Fossil Group’s research and development (R&D) team currently supporting the transferring IP will join Google.
 

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)
 

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

With the world’s first On board AI Kirin 980 processor and dedicated NPU, the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro Series automatically identifies more than 1,500 scenarios across 25 categories and selects photography modes and camera settings to deliver incredible, professional-looking images - even for amateur photographers.
 

Lord of the rings: Saturn's halo may be relatively recent trait

A calculation of the mass of the rings based on gravitational measurements of the planet collected by Cassini indicated they formed between 100 million and 10 million years ago in roughly the final 2 per cent of Saturn’s current age.
 

Show of the month: Super Blood Wolf Moon ahead

As many as 2.8bln people may see the eclipse from the Western Hemisphere, Europe, West Africa and northernmost Russia.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala rape case: 4 nuns, survivor seek CM's intervention on transfer issue

Bishop Mulakkal, a senior member of the Roman Catholic clergy in India, was arrested last year following allegations by the nun that he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted her at the Kuravilangad convent between 2014 and 2016, a charge denied by him. (Photo: File)

Where is PM Modi getting money to poach lawmakers, asks Kumaraswamy

HD Kumaraswamy said PM Modi's party was trying to poach Congress legislators by using money. (Photo:File)

EVM's treated like 'Football' by those losing polls: Election body Chief

Sunil Arora said

BJP would not destabilise Karnataka's Cong-JD(S) coalition: BS Yeddyurappa

'I have directed all our MLAs in the resort to come to Bengaluru. They have all left, they are all coming (back),' Yeddyurappa said. (Photo: File)

Have many leaders, BJP has 1, defeat Modi: Mamata at Oppn unity meet

Among the first to make an appearance were Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, DMK chief MK Stalin, former BJP leader Arun Shourie, Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav and Nationalist Congress Party head Sharad Pawar. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham