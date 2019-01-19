search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

MP woman’s head severed as she leans out of bus to vomit

PTI
Published Jan 19, 2019, 10:41 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2019, 10:41 am IST
The incident took place near Diamond crossing here and the victim was identified as Asha Rani, who was travelling to Panna district.
The body was handed to her family members after post-mortem, the police inspector said. (Representational Image)
 The body was handed to her family members after post-mortem, the police inspector said. (Representational Image)

Bhopal: The head of a 56-year-old woman was smashed and severed after hitting an electric pole when she leaned out of the window of a rashly-driven bus to vomit here in Madhya Pradesh Friday, police said.

The incident took place near Diamond crossing here and the victim was identified as Asha Rani, who was travelling from Satna district to Panna district, they said.

 

Asha Rani leaned out of the bus’s window to vomit when her head hit the electric pole.

The impact was so massive that her head got severed and tumbled on the road, Kotwali police station inspector Arvind Kujur told PTI over phone.

“We have arrested the bus driver for rash driving and impounded the vehicle,” Kujur said, adding investigations are on.

The body was handed to her family members after post-mortem, the police inspector said.

The deceased hailed from the adjoining Chhatapur district, the officer said.

...
Tags: madhya pradesh, woman head severed, road accident
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The trendy Australian ascetic at Kumbh

The latest attraction at Kumbh Mela, Australian ascetic-Sharabhang Giri. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rihanna in talks with Luxury leader LVMH to launch a fashion brand

LVMH has previously also lauched Fenty Beauty, which was developed with Rihanna via their Kendo “brand incubator”. (Photo: File)
 

Kavita Devi: WWE history maker, mother and role model for Indian women

Kavita kick-started her professional wrestling journey, training under the guidance of The Great Khali before clearing WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai last year. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

If exploited, the vulnerability would have given an attacker full access to a user’s account and their personal information as well as enabling them to purchase virtual in-game currency using the victim’s payment card details.
 

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

The major feature that makes these phones apt for gaming is the specific cooling technology they pack for extended gaming hours.
 

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

Echo Input is just 12.5mm thick – less than a deck of cards – and blends easily into every room. You can use the Alexa app (available for free for Android and iOS devices) to easily connect Echo Input to your speakers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘India does not belong to any particular religion, caste or language’: Nitin Gadkari

Addressing a gathering during the distribution of ownership pattas to slum dwellers he said the party had never done politics based on caste or religion and theirs was a politics of service and development. (Photo: File)

'Khamosh': Shatrughan Sinha avoids question on Ram temple

He even played safe when he was questioned about the chances of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the next Prime Minister. (Photo: File)

Guduru Narayana Reddy slams PM Modi for remarks on Sabarimala issue

Mr Narayana Reddy said Mr Modi’s statement accusing Kerala government of not respecting spirituality and religion was highly condemnable.

Kozhikode: Carnival to aid palliative care

Visitors at Curios- the carnival at Institute of Palliative Medicine on Friday. (DC)

Kozhikode: PCRA cycling event on Sunday

Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav (Saksham), being held with the support of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), is part of the PCRA people-centric drive to facilitate a behavioural change towards petroleum conservation, a press release said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham