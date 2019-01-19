Guduru Narayana Reddy slams PM Modi for remarks on Sabarimala issue

Mr Narayana Reddy said Mr Modi’s statement accusing Kerala government of not respecting spirituality and religion was highly condemnable.

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader and TPCC treasurer Guduru Narayana Reddy on Friday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement against the Kerala government over the Sabarimala issue.

Mr Narayana Reddy said Mr Modi’s statement accusing Kerala government of not respecting spirituality and religion was highly condemnable. He said, “Mr Modi did not realise that the Kerala government was only following the Constitution by implementing the orders of the Supreme Court on Sabarimala.”