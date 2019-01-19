search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Guduru Narayana Reddy slams PM Modi for remarks on Sabarimala issue

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2019, 1:59 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2019, 2:56 am IST
Kerala government was only following the Constitution by implementing the orders of the Supreme Court on Sabarimala.
Mr Narayana Reddy said Mr Modi’s statement accusing Kerala government of not respecting spirituality and religion was highly condemnable.
 Mr Narayana Reddy said Mr Modi’s statement accusing Kerala government of not respecting spirituality and religion was highly condemnable.

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader and TPCC treasurer Guduru Narayana Reddy on Friday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement against the Kerala government over the Sabarimala issue.

Mr Narayana Reddy said Mr Modi’s statement accusing Kerala government of not respecting spirituality and religion was highly condemnable. He said, “Mr Modi did not realise that the Kerala government was only following the Constitution by implementing the orders of the Supreme Court on Sabarimala.”

 

...
Tags: guduru narayana reddy, sabarimala issue
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The trendy Australian ascetic at Kumbh

The latest attraction at Kumbh Mela, Australian ascetic-Sharabhang Giri. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rihanna in talks with Luxury leader LVMH to launch a fashion brand

LVMH has previously also lauched Fenty Beauty, which was developed with Rihanna via their Kendo “brand incubator”. (Photo: File)
 

Kavita Devi: WWE history maker, mother and role model for Indian women

Kavita kick-started her professional wrestling journey, training under the guidance of The Great Khali before clearing WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai last year. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

If exploited, the vulnerability would have given an attacker full access to a user’s account and their personal information as well as enabling them to purchase virtual in-game currency using the victim’s payment card details.
 

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

The major feature that makes these phones apt for gaming is the specific cooling technology they pack for extended gaming hours.
 

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

Echo Input is just 12.5mm thick – less than a deck of cards – and blends easily into every room. You can use the Alexa app (available for free for Android and iOS devices) to easily connect Echo Input to your speakers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kozhikode: Carnival to aid palliative care

Visitors at Curios- the carnival at Institute of Palliative Medicine on Friday. (DC)

Kozhikode: PCRA cycling event on Sunday

Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav (Saksham), being held with the support of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), is part of the PCRA people-centric drive to facilitate a behavioural change towards petroleum conservation, a press release said.

Kerala: No washrooms? Here’s the Kloo

The initiative has been launched as part of the association’s 54th state convention to be held at Calicut Trade Centre here from January 25 to 29.

Kochi: High-mast lights are for namesake

A dispute over who should foot the high electricity bill, which is around Rs 5-6000 a month, is said to be the reason behind the defunct high-mast lights.

Thiruvananthapuram: Manaveeyam Veedhi project is on

An artist draws caricature of a model during an event at Manaveeyam road in Thiruvananthapuram. (File pic)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham