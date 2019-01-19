'Felt like chopping off his hands': Misa Bharti on Ram Kripal Yadav joining BJP

'He (Ram Kripal Yadav) used to cut the chaff. We had huge respect for him. However, we stopped respecting him when he went on to join hands with Sushil Kumar Modi. At that time I felt like cutting his hands with the same chaff cutting machine,' said Bharti while addressing a gathering in Patna on January 16. (Photo: File)

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti has said that she felt like chopping off Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav’s hands when she heard the news of him joining the BJP in 2014.

"He (Ram Kripal Yadav) used to cut the chaff. We had huge respect for him. However, we stopped respecting him when he went on to join hands with Sushil Kumar Modi. At that time I felt like cutting his hands with the same chaff cutting machine," said Bharti while addressing a gathering in Patna on January 16.

Bharti said that she is now confident of her win this time as she didn’t get enough time to prepare during 2014 polls.

In 2014, Ram Kripal Yadav quit RJD and joined BJP saying that “Narendra Modi is the man India looks up to”. The BJP then gave him a ticket from Pataliputra against Bharti, who lost the elections.

After the 2014 win, Ram Kripal Yadav said that he was loyal to RJD but felt betrayed by the party when he was denied a ticket to contest elections.