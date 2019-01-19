search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Felt like chopping off his hands': Misa Bharti on Ram Kripal Yadav joining BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 19, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
Bharti said that she is now confident of her win this time as she didn’t get enough time to prepare during 2014 polls.
'He (Ram Kripal Yadav) used to cut the chaff. We had huge respect for him. However, we stopped respecting him when he went on to join hands with Sushil Kumar Modi. At that time I felt like cutting his hands with the same chaff cutting machine,' said Bharti while addressing a gathering in Patna on January 16. (Photo: File)
 'He (Ram Kripal Yadav) used to cut the chaff. We had huge respect for him. However, we stopped respecting him when he went on to join hands with Sushil Kumar Modi. At that time I felt like cutting his hands with the same chaff cutting machine,' said Bharti while addressing a gathering in Patna on January 16. (Photo: File)

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti has said that she felt like chopping off Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav’s hands when she heard the news of him joining the BJP in 2014.

"He (Ram Kripal Yadav) used to cut the chaff. We had huge respect for him. However, we stopped respecting him when he went on to join hands with Sushil Kumar Modi. At that time I felt like cutting his hands with the same chaff cutting machine," said Bharti while addressing a gathering in Patna on January 16.

 

Bharti said that she is now confident of her win this time as she didn’t get enough time to prepare during 2014 polls.

In 2014, Ram Kripal Yadav quit RJD and joined BJP saying that “Narendra Modi is the man India looks up to”. The BJP then gave him a ticket from Pataliputra against Bharti, who lost the elections.

After the 2014 win, Ram Kripal Yadav said that he was loyal to RJD but felt betrayed by the party when he was denied a ticket to contest elections.

...
Tags: rjd, misa bharti, ram kripal yadav, 2014 lok sabha polls, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Bihar, Patna




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

With the world’s first On board AI Kirin 980 processor and dedicated NPU, the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro Series automatically identifies more than 1,500 scenarios across 25 categories and selects photography modes and camera settings to deliver incredible, professional-looking images - even for amateur photographers.
 

Lord of the rings: Saturn's halo may be relatively recent trait

A calculation of the mass of the rings based on gravitational measurements of the planet collected by Cassini indicated they formed between 100 million and 10 million years ago in roughly the final 2 per cent of Saturn’s current age.
 

Show of the month: Super Blood Wolf Moon ahead

As many as 2.8bln people may see the eclipse from the Western Hemisphere, Europe, West Africa and northernmost Russia.
 

The trendy Australian ascetic at Kumbh

The latest attraction at Kumbh Mela, Australian ascetic-Sharabhang Giri. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rihanna in talks with Luxury leader LVMH to launch a fashion brand

LVMH has previously also lauched Fenty Beauty, which was developed with Rihanna via their Kendo “brand incubator”. (Photo: File)
 

Kavita Devi: WWE history maker, mother and role model for Indian women

Kavita kick-started her professional wrestling journey, training under the guidance of The Great Khali before clearing WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai last year. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Volcano waiting to erupt in Cong-JD(S) alliance: Yeddyurappa

His remarks came after four dissident Congress MLAs on Friday skipped the CLP meeting here that was called as a show of strength against an alleged bid by the BJP to dislodge the H D Kumaraswamy-led Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government. (Photo: File)

Bulandshahr violence: UP police donate Rs 70 lakh to Inspector Subodh's kin

Inspector Singh died of a bullet wound below his left eyebrow, confirmed the autopsy report. (Photo: File)

Unhappy with party, impressed with Rahul Gandhi, leader quits BJP

Singh said that party workers were 'appalled' over BJP willing to share power with Nitish Kumar despite past experiences between the two parties. (Photo: Facebook)

2 women make second attempt to enter Sabarimala, sent back by police

The Sabarimala Temple and surrounding areas witnessed agitation after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women of menstrual age inside the temple in September this year. (Photo: File)

MP woman’s head severed as she leans out of bus to vomit

The body was handed to her family members after post-mortem, the police inspector said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham