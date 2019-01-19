search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress rushes MLAs to resort, Siddaramaiah blames PM Modi

Published Jan 19, 2019
He said the saffron party had been snubbed two or three times but was still resorting to anti- democratic means.
Bengaluru: It’s back to resort politics for the Congress, facing dissidence in its ranks with four of its MLAs skipping the legislature party meet called on Friday.

As reports emerged that five more — who were present as part of the 76 Congress legislator contingent — could allegedly be on the BJP's radar, leading to a further depletion of its ranks to a precarious 108,  a seemingly unnerved   Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah declared that his party was shifting its MLAs to a resort to escape the BJP and blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president, Amit Shah for the volatile situation.

 

Mr Siddaramaiah claimed Mr Modi and Mr Shah  were involved in destabilising the coalition government as they fear the BJP will be reduced to winning just three or four seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls of the total 28.  

The former CM also alleged that the BJP was offering fabulous amounts ranging from Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore to get MLAs on its side “How is the chowkidar’s party running? Mr Narendra Modi calls himself chowkidar, where is the chowkidar getting the money from,” he questioned angrily. 

“I will give you evidence. They have spoken to our MLAs like Anil Chikkamadu, Shivalli, Shivram Hebbar and Ramappa, among others," he said adding that they were being lured with money and ministerial posts.

Declaring that all Congress MLAs stood united, Mr Siddaramaiah said, “We will discuss the drought situation, chalk out strategies for the Lok Sabha poll and a discuss budgetary allocations and programmes which need to be  taken up  this year. All our MLAs, MPs and ministers will stay together at one   place. We will stay together as long as is necessary,” he said.

He said the saffron party had been snubbed two or three times  but was still resorting to anti- democratic means. “Mr Yeddyurappa says they have gone to Delhi to discuss polls. What are 104 MLAs doing in a seven-star hotel at Gurugram,” he asked.

