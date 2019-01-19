2 women make second attempt to enter Sabarimala, sent back by police

The Sabarimala Temple and surrounding areas witnessed agitation after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women of menstrual age inside the temple in September this year. (Photo: File)

Pathanamthitta: Two women of menstrual age who reached Nilakkal base camp on Saturday to trek to Sabarimala temple were forced to return after police warned them about protesters gathered in Pamba.

These two women, Reshma and Shalina, had tried to visit Sabarimala earlier in the month as well, but failed to enter the temple. This time, the women were accompanied by a team of six men, but had to return owing to possible protests.

The Sabarimala Temple and surrounding areas witnessed agitation after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women of menstrual age inside the temple in September this year.

The Kerala government told the Supreme Court on Friday that 51 women between 10 and 50 years of age have entered the Sabarimala Temple following the September 2018 verdict of the top court.

"Over 16 lakh devotees have done the online registration for 'darshan' in the Sabarimala Temple and out of these 8.2 lakhs have visited the shrine. A total of 7564 women between the age of 10 and 50 have registered for darshan, and as per the digitally scanned records around 51 women in this group have already visited the shrine and had darshan, without any issue. This doesn't include many others who have come as normal pilgrims and not availed the online facility. A total number of 44 lakh pilgrims visited the temple from November 16, 2018 till date," a note of Kerala Police chief stated.