Survey finds 31,000 offenders in Hyderabad, 12,500 from outside

Hyderabad: There are more than 31,000 known offenders living in Hyderabad city and 9,000 of them are committing offences outside the city, according to city police commissioner V.V. Srinivas Rao.

The figures were collected as part of the ‘Sakala Nerasthula Samagra Survey’ which began on Thursday. According to data collected so far, the city police commissionerate had more than 31,000 offenders who were natives of Hyderabad and involved in crime cases in the city. Apart from this, about 9,000 persons were natives of other districts who committed crimes in Hyderabad, while 3,500 persons from other states were involved in crimes here.

The city crime records bureau would categorise professional criminals based on the crimes they were involved in. The addresses were being incorporated on Google Maps for constant monitoring.

“The collection of data will help us in finding out the exact number of criminals at present. The same data will be updated in the TSCOP app for further use. Their last residing address will be geo-tagged, which will help us to track them by our foot patrol parties, motor-borne patrols, Blue Colts and the local police station staff on a regular basis,” officials said.

The survey would also benefit people who gave up crime and were leading a normal life, as focus would shift to some extent from them to active criminals from now on. The data also revealed that the south zone area, which covered the Old City, had about 10,240 criminals.

“Every criminal will be registered and physical verification will be done. We have collected their fingerprints too. There are more than 1,000 non-bailable warrants pending against some criminals from the past five years. This survey may help identify and segregate them,” said South Zone DCP V. Satyanarayana.