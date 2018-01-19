Rich state like Telangana needs good secretariat: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday justified spending Rs 250 crore for the construction of a new secretariat, stating that Telangana was rich state and a state of this stature needed a beautiful secretariat with all amenities.

“The existing secretariat was constructed in a haphazard manner. Senior Malaysian minister Samy Vellu who met me earlier told me this on my face. He asked why don’t I sell this secretariat and construct a new one. I told him that our people are sentimental and it cannot be sold. For that reason, I want to construct a new secretariat with all facilities for public convenience,” Mr Rao said.