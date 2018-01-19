search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Realise what’s in front of you, take action against Hafiz Saeed: India tells Pak

ANI
Published Jan 19, 2018, 5:08 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2018, 5:08 pm IST
India has criticised Pak for turning a blind eye towards the evidence available against Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.
India has, time and again, protested against Pakistan for harbouring Saeed, who is wanted for plotting the 2008 Mumbai attack. (Photo: ANI)
 India has, time and again, protested against Pakistan for harbouring Saeed, who is wanted for plotting the 2008 Mumbai attack. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: India has criticised Pakistan for turning a blind eye towards the evidence available against Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Friday said, "If somebody is a designated global terrorist, it's done based on a lot of evidence available in public domain. You can close your eyes, pretend nothing happened but they (Pakistan) have to realise what's in front of them and take action against such people, who are freely operating from their soil."

 

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, in a recent interview to Geo TV, had said that there was no case registered against Saeed in Islamabad and without it, action cannot be initiated against him.

Dismissing Abbasi's remarks on Mumbai attack mastermind, the United States made it clear that he should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

At a press briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert on Thursday said, "So we've certainly seen the reports about this, that the Pakistani Government has said that no case has been registered against this individual, Hafiz Saeed."

She added, "Many of you may recall we talked about this a couple of weeks ago, about who this individual is. We regard him as a terrorist, a part of a foreign terrorist organisation. He was the mastermind, we believe, of the 2008 Mumbai attacks which killed many people, including Americans as well."

Saeed was released from house arrest after a Pakistani court cited lack of evidence against him in the 26/11 Mumbai attack case.

India has, time and again, protested against Pakistan for harbouring Saeed, who is wanted for plotting the 2008 attack.

Tags: hafiz saeed, shahid khaqan abbasi, raveesh kumar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung plans a true bezel-less display with no visible selfie camera, IR sensors

At first thought, this setup seems to be a better idea than the infamous notch arrangement of the Apple iPhone X. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

Millionaire throws birthday party for 12-year-old son with strippers

The child can be seen surrounded by scantily clad women (Photo: YouTube)
 

Japanese trains bark like dogs so deer don’t get run over

Officials at the Railway Technical Research Institute said that there were 45 per cent fewer deer on the tracks when the sounds were played, compared to when the trains ran as normal. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

100-year-old from Jharkhand claims he eats mud every day for survival

His habit may be a result of pica syndrome (Photo: Pixabay)
 

7 unhealthy habits that could be keeping you awake at night

Tips to help you get a good night's rest. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Lucknow woman hangs herself after hubby does not go shopping with her

Deepika had asked him to take her for shopping on Saturday, but Dwivedi who is a civil servant in the local government’s education department, asked her to postpone it for the next day because of work pressures. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AAP has gone from 'India against Corruption' to 'I am corruption': BJP

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Kejriwal's guilt on the issue was quite evident when he tried to keep the office of Parliamentary secretaries out of the list of office-of-profits in June 2015. (Photo: File)

40-yr-old Haryanvi folk singer Mamta’s body found with throat slit in Rohtak

The body of 40-year-old Haryanvi folksinger Mamta Sharma was was found in Rohtak district with her throat slit. A case of murder was registered against unknown people. (Photo: Facebook)

Pune: Techie, wife found hanging inside house, child dead on floor

Police suspect that the couple might have committed suicide but are uncertain about the cause of the child’s death, officials said. (Photo: Representational/File)

EC recommends disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for holding office of profit

In a major blow to the Arvind Kejriwal government, the Election Commission on Friday disqualified 20 AAP MLAs for holding 'Office of Profit'. (Photo: PTI/File)

Taxi operators go off roads in Goa, hundreds of passengers, tourists stranded

The strike, which has seen 18,000-odd taxis off the roads, left hundreds of passengers and tourists stranded at railway stations, the airport and hotels. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham