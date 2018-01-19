Padmaavat row: Karni Sena wreck theatre in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Jaipur/Chandigarh: Hours after Supreme Court cleared the release of the controversial period film, Padmaavat, a group of people allegedly belonging to Karni Sena vandalised a cinema hall in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.

Sources said workers turned violent after they found posters of the movie inside the premises of cinema hall. According to reports, cinema hall owner later lodged a complaint with the local police station demanding action against the group.

Reports coming from different parts of the state suggest that a group led by various Rajput organisations may intensify agitation if the movie is released in Bihar.

Elsewhere, Rajput leader Suraj Pal Amu, who had reportedly offered a Rs 10-crore bounty for beheading Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on Thursday said he will continue to protest the film in a peaceful manner

Amu said, “We respect the court order. We are educated people. But we have the right to peaceful protest, which we have been doing.I will continue to protest in a peaceful manner. I do not mind if I am hanged for it.”