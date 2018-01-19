search on deccanchronicle.com
Navy's all-women crew onboard INSV Tarini crosses Cape Horn, makes country proud

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 19, 2018, 12:05 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2018, 1:19 pm IST
After the team crossed the Cape Horn, the Indian tri-colour was unfurled onboard INSV Tarini as per tradition.
The women officers are part of Navika Sagar Parikrama expedition, the first ever attempt by an all-women crew from India to sail around the globe. (Photo: @indiannavy)
 The women officers are part of Navika Sagar Parikrama expedition, the first ever attempt by an all-women crew from India to sail around the globe. (Photo: @indiannavy)

New Delhi: The all-women crew of Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini has successfully crossed Cape Horn through the Drake Passage - the roughest stretch of water on the planet.

Taking to twitter, the Indian Navy tweeted: "Indian Tri-colours were hoisted with great Pride & josh onboard #INSVTarini as she crossed the Cape Horn (designated point by Lat/Long) Well Done #TeamTarini - we all are very proud of you."

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the crew and said that he was proud of their accomplishment.

After the team, led by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi, crossed the Cape Horn, the Indian tri-colour was unfurled onboard INSV Tarini as per tradition.

The other members of the crew are Lieutenant Commanders Pratibha Jamwal and P Swathi, and Lieutenants Payal Gupta, Vijaya Devi and Aishwarya Boddapati.

Read Also: Watch: 6 women naval officers on expedition brave storm in Pacific Ocean

These officers are part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama expedition, the first ever attempt by an all-women crew from India to sail around the globe.

The team had left India from Goa for their historic journey in September, 2017.

Tags: insv tarini, prime minister narendra modi, indian navy
