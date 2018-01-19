search on deccanchronicle.com
Kerala school students fall sick after eating mid-day meal, samples sent for test

PTI
Published Jan 19, 2018, 1:13 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2018, 1:13 pm IST
Nearly 120 children were taken ill after eating a meal at a school and admitted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.
 The children were from a lower primary school at Thonnakel in the district. (Representational image)

Thiruvananthapuram: Nearly 120 children were taken ill after eating a meal at a school and admitted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The children were from a lower primary school at Thonnakel in the district.

 

Though the condition of none of the affected children was serious, they would be discharged only after monitoring their health condition, a release from the Medical College Hospital said on Friday.

Parents rushed their children to local hospitals initially as they complained of uneasiness after they had noon meal served in school on Wednesday. Later they were admitted to the hospital.

Samples of the food the students had were being sent for examination.

