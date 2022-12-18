Red card shown to obstacles came in the way of North East development: PM modi

Shillong: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his government during its eight-year tenure has removed all obstacles that came in the way of development of the North East region.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the North East Council (NEC) here, he also said that improved air connectivity provided to the region has been helping export of agricultural produce, benefiting farmers.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, Modi also said that the NDA "government has shown the red card to many obstacles that came in the way of development for the North East.

Obstacles such as corruption, discrimination, violence and vote bank politics were removed, the PM said in his 26-minute speech.

"Earlier, attempts were made to divide NE. Now, we are removing these divisions, Modi said at the meeting.

He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects.

Among the projects inaugurated, one is the sprawling campus of the IIM-Shillong at the New Shillong Township.

The Prime Minister, who arrived here in the morning, earlier attended the golden jubilee celebrations of the NEC at the State Convention Centre, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other union ministers and dignitaries.

Modi, on the occasion, released 'Golden Footprints', a commemorative volume chronicling NEC's contribution towards the development of the northeast over the last 50 years, according to an official statement.

A short film on NEC's journey of 50 years was also screened on the occasion, the statement said.

The North Eastern Council is the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the North Eastern Region which consists of the eight States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. The North Eastern Council was constituted in 1971 by an Act of Parliament. However, it was formally inaugurated on November 7, 1972.