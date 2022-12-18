  
Nation Current Affairs 18 Dec 2022 PM mediates in Russi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM mediates in Russia-Ukraine war but ignores Maha-K'taka border issue: Sanjay Raut

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 18, 2022, 12:03 pm IST
Updated Dec 18, 2022, 12:03 pm IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (PTI)
 Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (PTI)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that on the one hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi mediates in the Russia-Ukraine war, while on the other he turns a blind eye to the simmering Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, which is "not a sign of a good politician".

In his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in the party mouthpiece Saamana, Raut also said that the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka was a struggle for humanity, and not a fight between people and governments of the two states.

Maharashtra has been long claiming Belagavi and surrounding border areas in north Karnataka as they have a sizable Marathi-speaking population. The decades-old border dispute resurfaced again after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently claimed that some villages in Sangli district in Maharashtra have passed a resolution to become a part of the southern state owing to lack of basic facilities there.

"The struggle of the Marathi-speaking population in Belagavi and nearby areas who were included in Karnataka against their wishes during the reorganisation of states, cannot be crushed cruelly," Raut said.

If the central government and the Supreme Court cannot resolve the issue, where should one seek justice from, the senior leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) asked.

"PM Modi mediates in the Russia-Ukraine war, but turns a blind eye to the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. This is not a sign of a good politician," he alleged.

It is good that Union Home Minister Amit Shah took an initiative towards resolving the issue, but the question is whether the central government will take a neutral stand, the Rajya Sabha member asked.

Raut demanded that parliament should find a solution to the border dispute.

"Instead of expecting the Supreme Court to redirect the case to parliament, what is the harm if parliament finds a solution to this at the earliest," he suggested.

He said that Karnataka CM Bommai should have held talks with the organisations and leaders of Marathi-speaking people in Belagavi to resolve the dispute instead of making provocative statements against Maharashtra.

"It is clear that Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is weak to confront Bommai's aggressive stand of claiming areas of Maharashtra," he said.

During the meeting of the two chief ministers called by Shah over the issue, it was decided that the status quo should be maintained, Raut added.

...
Tags: sanjay raut, maharashtra karnataka border dispute, pm narendra modi, sanjay raut on border dispute
Location: India, Maharashtra


Related Stories

Border row: Karnataka and Maharashtra CMs will meet Amit Shah Dec 14
Border row: Karnataka suspends bus services to Maharashtra owing to protests

Latest From Nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI file image)

Modi govt established peace in NE region: Amit Shah

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with senior party leader Siddaramaiah during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Tumakuru district. (PTI file photo)

Siddaramaiah calls upon Cong workers to defeat BJP in Karnataka Assembly polls

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy — DC Image

Revanth to launch Sakalajanula Sangharshana Yatra soon

The 10-day session till December 30 is likely to be stormy as both the ruling and opposition sides are appeared to attack and counter each other on a host of issues. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

K'taka assembly session begins tomorrow amid boundary dispute, upcoming polls



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Opposition walks out of Lok Sabha over petrol price hike

The Congress-led Opposition staged a walkout from Lok Sabha on Thursday (PTI)

SC dismisses Bilkis Bano's review plea challenging release of 11 convicts

Bilkis Bano had earlier the premature release of the convicts by the Gujarat government on August 15. (Photo: PTI)

Bravery, valour displayed by armed forces in Galwan, Tawang commendable: Rajnath

File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

'Jo piyega woh marega': Bihar CM after hooch tragedy toll rises

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stood his ground maintaining that prohibition was not his personal wish but a response to the cries of the women of the state. (Photo: PTI)

EAM Jaishankar discusses India's G20 Presidency with UN chief Guterres

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and others during the unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi Statue at the United Nations headquarters, in New York (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->