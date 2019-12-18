Will ensure citizenship despite oppn: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Notwithstanding widespread protests, including violent agitations, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country, in particular by students, Union home minister Amit Shah said the Opposition parties can oppose the law “as much as they can”, but the Narendra Modi government was “committed to give citizenship and a dignified life to refugees persecuted for the last 70 years”.

Blaming the Opposition camp of spreading misinformation against the CAA and inciting violence, Mr Shah said the CAA was meant to grant citizenship to religiously persecuted refugees and not to take away the citizenship of any Indian.

Sha also said the Opposition was misleading students by spreading misinformation against the law for political gain, and asserted that those who were opposing it should read the full document.