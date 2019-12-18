Nation Current Affairs 18 Dec 2019 Will ensure citizens ...
Will ensure citizenship despite oppn: Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 18, 2019, 3:16 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2019, 3:16 am IST
Shah said the CAA was meant to grant citizenship to religiously persecuted refugees and not to take away the citizenship of any Indian.
Amit Shah (Photo: File)
 Amit Shah (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Notwithstanding widespread protests, including violent agitations, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country, in particular by students, Union home minister Amit Shah said the Opposition parties can oppose the law “as much as they can”, but the Narendra Modi government was “committed to give citizenship and a dignified life to refugees persecuted for the last 70 years”.

Blaming the Opposition camp of spreading misinformation against the CAA and inciting violence, Mr Shah said the CAA was meant to grant citizenship to religiously persecuted refugees and not to take away the citizenship of any Indian.

 

Sha also said the Opposition was misleading students by spreading misinformation against the law for political gain, and asserted that those who were opposing it should  read the full document.

...
Tags: citizenship amendment act, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


