'Why link Aadhar to everything when it can't prove citizenship?' asks Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday questioned Amit Shah on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

She said, ''Aadhaar card is not a proof (of citizenship) then why are you linking everything with it?''

Banerjee further attacked the current government by saying that BJP says 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' when in reality they bring 'disaster' for everyone.

''BJP wants to turn the entire country into a detention centre but we will not let that happen,'' she said.

Asking Amit Shah to better the situation in the country she said, ''I would appeal to the Union home minister to take care of the country and control his party cadres.''

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal took out rallies across the state on Sunday, protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.

Several senior party leaders, including ministers, led rallies in various districts and also appealed to the people to maintain peace and refrain from indulging in violence.

