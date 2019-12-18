West Bengal Governor calls for truce

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar called for burying the hatchet between the Raj Bhavan and the Mamata Banerjee government and said they should work jointly for “democracy to succeed” after the Trinamul Congress supremo did not visit to “update” him during the day about the largescale violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

“After my fruitful visit to the Assembly I had emphasised that it is time for the Raj Bhavan and the state government to set aside their differences and work together for democracy to succeed. I await a positive response from the CM,” he tweeted.

Mr Dhankhar stated that he would wait for state chief secretary Rajiva Sinha and state director general of police Virendra who later intimated the Raj Bhavan to visit him on Wednesday afternoon.

He had summoned the two top bureaucrats on Monday morning but they did not turn up.

Earlier in the morning he visited the West Bengal Assembly and took a tour before expressing his satisfaction at the arrangements that were made for him, according to sources.