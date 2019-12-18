Nation Current Affairs 18 Dec 2019 Supreme Court tells ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court tells petitioners against violence to approach HCs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Dec 18, 2019, 2:12 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2019, 2:12 am IST
The court did not entertain either plea for ‘no arrest of the students’ till the high courts heard the matter.
Supreme Court
 Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to set up a committee headed by a retired judge of top court to probe alleged police atrocities on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act that provides for citizenship to non-Muslim illegal migrants from neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Refusing to set up a committee on the lines of one it had set up to inquire into encounter killings in Hyderabad, a Bench of Chief Justice S.A.Bobde, Justice B.R.Gavai and Justice Surya Kant, however, asked the aggrieved petitioners to approach the high court as incidents being pointed out had happened at different places, different steps were taken with different consequences. Expressing faith in the Chief Justices of the high courts, CJI Bobde said that the Supreme Court was not a fact-finding court and said let the high courts do the job of fact-finding by appointing a committee to be headed by a former judge of the top court or the high court.

 

CJI Bobde said, “Each of these incidents has taken place at different places, different steps were taken, there were different consequences” and it would be too enormous a task for one committee to look into all of them. The court did not entertain either plea for ‘no arrest of the students’ till the high courts heard the matter.

Urging the court to hear the matter, the court was told that “there is a commonality in the situation. Protests are being held across the country, escalating and snowballing every hour”.

...
Tags: aligarh muslim university, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde

CJI Bobde recuses from review plea of Nirbhaya rape case accused

Sarma said that police has gathered “substantial evidence” that exposes the pro-active involvement of Popular Front of India (PFI) activists in the arson and violence that went on for two days in the capital city areas.

Assam sets up SIT to probe Arson

Amit Shah (Photo: File)

Will ensure citizenship despite oppn: Amit Shah

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Tughlaq move, ridicules, says N Chandrababu Naidu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Learning has no age': 79-yr-old retired CRPF Subedar-major passes high school exam

"Today I'm very happy that I have completed my high school. My daughter is doing masters so that also motivated me to complete my education,” he added. (Photo: ANI)
 

Morocco’s Gnawa artists celebrate inclusion in UNESCO listing

The tradition, which includes the veneration of Islamic holy men, dates back to at least the 16th century and combines ancestral African practices, Arab-Muslim and Berber influences. (Photo: AFP)
 

49 journalists murdered across world in 2019, lowest death toll in 16 years

The "historically low" number mostly died covering conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan, the Paris-based watchdog said, which warned that "journalism remains a dangerous profession". (Representational Image)
 

Superman's first movie cape auctioned for nearly USD 200,000

The prop from Christopher Reeve's "Superman", which went for USD 193,750, headlined Monday's sale of about 400 cinephile items at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ayushmann Khurrana parties with 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team at wrap-up bash

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fresh violence over CAA rocks Delhi

Brick-bats lie on the road as protesters clash with the police against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Seelampur in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo:PTI)

Jagan Mohan Reddy goes with three capitals for Andhra Pradesh

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Opposition parties meets President over CAA

Opposition leaders at Rashtrapati Bhavan after meeting President Ram Nath Kovind on the Citizenship Amendment Act, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo:D. Kamraj)

Cops enter Madras University as students continue protest against Citizenship Act

A section of the students of the Madras Universtiy continued their protest for the second day on Tuesday against the amendment to the Citizenship Act by staying put inside the Marina campus here, as police entered the premises. (Photo: ANI)

UK and AAI train Kolkata Airport Staff on handling passengers with Special Needs

Over 80 staff benefitted from the training, which covered various techniques and methods of handling people with special needs. (Photo: RAJIB CHOWDHURI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham