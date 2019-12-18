Nation Current Affairs 18 Dec 2019 'Situation alon ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Situation along LoC can escalate, we have to be prepared': Army Chief

PTI
Published Dec 18, 2019, 7:48 pm IST
Updated Dec 18, 2019, 7:48 pm IST
His remarks came in the backdrop of spurt in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in J&K since Art 370's revocation.
'The situation along the Line of Control can escalate any time. We have to be prepared for escalatory matrix,' Rawat said. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that the situation along the Line of Control can escalate any time and the country has to be prepared for escalatory matrix.

His remarks came in the backdrop of spurt in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August.

 

"The situation along the Line of Control can escalate any time. We have to be prepared for escalatory matrix," Rawat said.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had told Lok Sabha last month that "950 incidents of ceasefire violation along the LoC from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir were reported during August 2019 to October 2019”.

 

Tags: bipin rawat, article 370, army chief general, loc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


