Opposition parties meets President over CAA

New Delhi: The Opposition parties on Tuesday kept the pressure against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens with a delegation of leaders, led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, meeting President Ram Nath Kovind on the issue. They urged him to intervene over the violence at Central universities.

The parties included the Congress, Trinamul Congress, Samajwadi Party, CPI(M), CPI and RJD. These parties gave a memorandum to the President pointing out how the government was in a hurry to enact the law. However, Shiv Sena, the Congress’ alliance partners in Maharashtra, was not part of the delegation. The BSP too said that its MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha would meet the President on Wednesday.

Mrs Gandhi accused the Modi government of “shutting down” people’s voices and bringing laws that were not acceptable to them. “All of us, representatives of 12 different political parties have met the President to plead with him to intervene over the Northeast situation, which is now spreading across the country, including in the national capital because of the act,” she said.