Not satisfied until death warrant issued: Nirbhaya’s father after SC rejects plea

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 18, 2019, 2:36 pm IST
Updated Dec 18, 2019, 2:36 pm IST
'I am very happy,' Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi said after verdict was pronounced by the three-judge bench of the apex court.
Badrinath Singh, father of Nirbhaya said, “Supreme Court rejected the review petition (of one of the convicts - Akshay Kumar Singh). We are still not fully satisfied. Until a death warrant is issued by Patiala House Court, we will not be content.” (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Nirbhaya's mother on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision to dismiss the plea filed by one of the four convicts in the Delhi gangrape and murder case, seeking review of its 2017 judgment upholding his death penalty.

"I am very happy with this. We have a hearing in Patiala House court regarding the issuance of death warrant to the accused and we hope it will be in our favour," she said.

 

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court rejected review petition filed by Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the four men convicted in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi said there are no grounds to review the verdict and the contentions raised by convict Akshay Kumar Singh were already considered by the top court in the main judgement.

 

...
