Nation Current Affairs 18 Dec 2019 High Court at Kurnoo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

High Court at Kurnool to benefit Telangana lawyers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Dec 18, 2019, 3:10 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2019, 3:10 am IST
It takes 3 hours to reach Kurnool from Hyderabad.
AP High Court
 AP High Court

Hyderabad: The proposal of AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to shift the AP High Court from Guntur to Kurnool would certainly benefit lawyers based in Hyderabad.

Though there is mixed response from the lawyer fraternity, they are by and large happy with the move.

 

Mr N. Ranga Reddy, a practicing advocate in the AP and Telangana High Courts, said there was an agreement under the Sri Bagh pact to have the High Court at Kurnool. People from Rayalaseema have been demanding a High Court at Kurnool for decades.

He said that Rayalaseema was the most backward region and a High Court at Kurnool would pave the way for the development of the region.

Mr M.V. Raja Ram, a senior advocate and president of the AP Lawyers Association, pointed out that Guntur is a centrally located place for the state's regions and having the principal bench at Guntur and setting up two circuit benches at Kurnool and Vizag would help litigants.

He felt that if the High Court is located at Kurnool, litigants from Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts would face difficulties because Kurnool is more than 1,000 away. He said, “If the government doesn’s want to continue the principal bench at Guntur, it should at least set up a bench at Visakhapatnam.”

A senior lawyer said: “Having a High Court at Kurnool will certainly have advantages for senior counsels. It takes four to five hours to reach Amaravati from Hyderabad. If it is in Kurnool, we will reach in two hours.”

He said senior counsels and TS advocates who had more clients from AP will certainly welcome the decision as they could practice at both courts due to the proximity of Kurnool and Hyderabad.

Mr Bhaskar Pouluri, another advocate, said “We have invested huge amounts in setting up our offices in Amaravati. If the government shifts the court to Kurnool, we will have to again mobilise resources to set up the office in Kurnool.”

He felt the government has to look into the option of having a circuit bench at Kurnool instead shifting the principal bench. The advocates of the coastal districts, particularly from Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari, said they would agitate against the move.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, ap high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde

CJI Bobde recuses from review plea of Nirbhaya rape case accused

Sarma said that police has gathered “substantial evidence” that exposes the pro-active involvement of Popular Front of India (PFI) activists in the arson and violence that went on for two days in the capital city areas.

Assam sets up SIT to probe Arson

Amit Shah (Photo: File)

Will ensure citizenship despite oppn: Amit Shah

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Tughlaq move, ridicules, says N Chandrababu Naidu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Learning has no age': 79-yr-old retired CRPF Subedar-major passes high school exam

"Today I'm very happy that I have completed my high school. My daughter is doing masters so that also motivated me to complete my education,” he added. (Photo: ANI)
 

Morocco’s Gnawa artists celebrate inclusion in UNESCO listing

The tradition, which includes the veneration of Islamic holy men, dates back to at least the 16th century and combines ancestral African practices, Arab-Muslim and Berber influences. (Photo: AFP)
 

49 journalists murdered across world in 2019, lowest death toll in 16 years

The "historically low" number mostly died covering conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan, the Paris-based watchdog said, which warned that "journalism remains a dangerous profession". (Representational Image)
 

Superman's first movie cape auctioned for nearly USD 200,000

The prop from Christopher Reeve's "Superman", which went for USD 193,750, headlined Monday's sale of about 400 cinephile items at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ayushmann Khurrana parties with 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team at wrap-up bash

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fresh violence over CAA rocks Delhi

Brick-bats lie on the road as protesters clash with the police against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Seelampur in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo:PTI)

KCR, Jagan Mohan Reddy vie for a meeting with PM Modi

Chief Ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Jagan Mohan Reddy goes with three capitals for Andhra Pradesh

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Opposition parties meets President over CAA

Opposition leaders at Rashtrapati Bhavan after meeting President Ram Nath Kovind on the Citizenship Amendment Act, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo:D. Kamraj)

Cops enter Madras University as students continue protest against Citizenship Act

A section of the students of the Madras Universtiy continued their protest for the second day on Tuesday against the amendment to the Citizenship Act by staying put inside the Marina campus here, as police entered the premises. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham