Nation Current Affairs 18 Dec 2019 Fresh violence over ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Fresh violence over CAA rocks Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published Dec 18, 2019, 1:50 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2019, 1:50 am IST
Massive riots break out in Seelampur and adjoining areas in the northeast part of Capital.
Brick-bats lie on the road as protesters clash with the police against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Seelampur in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo:PTI)
 Brick-bats lie on the road as protesters clash with the police against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Seelampur in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: The national capital once again witnessed violence and arson over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act with massive riots taking place in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur and adjoining areas.

Angry protesters demanding the scrapping of CAA torched several motorbikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses, including a school bus and two police booths when they were stopped from marching beyond Seelampur.

 

The police retaliated by ordering a baton charge and firing tear gas shells. They even fired some bullets in the air to disperse the protesters.

About 21 people, including 12 police personnel, were injured.

The protest march began in Seelampur around  noon with people raising slogans against the CAA as well as the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Violence reportedly erupted at around 2 pm, when a large crowd of protesters, whose figure is being put between 2,000-3,000, was stopped by the police from moving forward at the Seelampur Chowk.

The situation turned ugly when the crowd started throwing stones at the police.

Plumes of smoke billowed from at least two localities as the stand off continued for around one-and-a-half hours.

Though local residents were seen holding discussions with senior police officers, and mosques were heard making appeals via loudspeaker, asking people to maintain peace and remain calm, two bikes of traffic cops were burnt by the demonstrators.

They also vandalised two local police booths and took away the CCTV cameras installed in them.

The police has detained five people and lodged two FIRs at Zafrabad and Seelampur police stations regarding the violence.

Later in the evening, tension gripped the adjoining Mustafabad area again as a mob started pelting stones at the police.

In retaliation police used tear gas to disperse the mob.

...
Tags: citizenship amendment act, protest
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The clashes at AMU started after an agitation by Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia students against the legislation turned violent and police used batons and tear gas to disperse them. (Photo: Screengrab)

Jamia Millia Islamia Protests: Not students, say two of the arrested

Vishwanath Channappa Sajjanar

Disha rape-murder case: Sajjanar encounters God Almighty

Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Fate of Amaravati hangs in a limbo

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

Department heads too will be scattered



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Learning has no age': 79-yr-old retired CRPF Subedar-major passes high school exam

"Today I'm very happy that I have completed my high school. My daughter is doing masters so that also motivated me to complete my education,” he added. (Photo: ANI)
 

Morocco’s Gnawa artists celebrate inclusion in UNESCO listing

The tradition, which includes the veneration of Islamic holy men, dates back to at least the 16th century and combines ancestral African practices, Arab-Muslim and Berber influences. (Photo: AFP)
 

49 journalists murdered across world in 2019, lowest death toll in 16 years

The "historically low" number mostly died covering conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan, the Paris-based watchdog said, which warned that "journalism remains a dangerous profession". (Representational Image)
 

Superman's first movie cape auctioned for nearly USD 200,000

The prop from Christopher Reeve's "Superman", which went for USD 193,750, headlined Monday's sale of about 400 cinephile items at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ayushmann Khurrana parties with 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team at wrap-up bash

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jagan Mohan Reddy goes with three capitals for Andhra Pradesh

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Cops enter Madras University as students continue protest against Citizenship Act

A section of the students of the Madras Universtiy continued their protest for the second day on Tuesday against the amendment to the Citizenship Act by staying put inside the Marina campus here, as police entered the premises. (Photo: ANI)

UK and AAI train Kolkata Airport Staff on handling passengers with Special Needs

Over 80 staff benefitted from the training, which covered various techniques and methods of handling people with special needs. (Photo: RAJIB CHOWDHURI)

Fire at 10-storey residential building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area

A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a residential building in suburban Ghatkopar East on Tuesday evening, an official said. (Representational Image)

‘Like Jallianwala Bagh’: Uddhav Thackeray on police crackdown on Jamia students

Talking to reporters outside the Vidhan Bhawan here, he said an
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham