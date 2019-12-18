Nation Current Affairs 18 Dec 2019 Follow Shastras and ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Follow Shastras and build Yadadri temple, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Dec 18, 2019, 2:44 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2019, 2:44 am IST
Rao suggested that all the work should be done in accordance with the Agama Shastra rules and be absolutely perfect.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inspects the temple works at Yadadri on Tuesday. He also offered prayers at the temple.
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inspects the temple works at Yadadri on Tuesday. He also offered prayers at the temple.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said there is no need to hasten the Yadadri temple works as the renovation must be of high quality and as per the Shastras.

He said this at a review meeting with officials of the Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) after touring the temple town for around six hours on Tuesday along with officials from various departments, and performing a special puja to Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy and taking blessings from Vedic scholars.

 

Mr Rao suggested that all the work should be done in accordance with the Agama Shastra rules and be absolutely perfect.

During his visit, Mr Rao keenly examined the work being done at the gopuram, dwaja sthambham, Shivala-yam, sanctum sanctorum, mada streets, queue lines, kitchen where the prasadam is being made, gate towers, Pushkarini and the Yagashala.

Expressing satisfaction that works are being done reflecting spirituality and traditions, he said, “Work on the temple cannot be done as per deadlines. There is no need to hurry the work. Follow caution and quality. Construction should be strong and everything should be done in tune with the Agama shastra rules. This is an ancient temple. Performing puja here is a tradition.”

Mr Rao complimented the sculptors who have created wonderful sculptures from the hard rocks.

He suggested that gardens and green cover should be created to impart a pleasant atmosphere and directed officials concerned to ensure that wall paintings depicting the greatness of the temple.

Later, he examined the ring road work going on at Yadadri and also visited 15 VVIP cottages being constructed as part of the Presidential Suite. He said the suite should ensure a comfortable stay for the President or the Prime Minister.

He instructed that the Mylargudem Tank near the Presidential Suite should also be developed as a tourist spot.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, yadadri temple
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde

CJI Bobde recuses from review plea of Nirbhaya rape case accused

Sarma said that police has gathered “substantial evidence” that exposes the pro-active involvement of Popular Front of India (PFI) activists in the arson and violence that went on for two days in the capital city areas.

Assam sets up SIT to probe Arson

Amit Shah (Photo: File)

Will ensure citizenship despite oppn: Amit Shah

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Tughlaq move, ridicules, says N Chandrababu Naidu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Learning has no age': 79-yr-old retired CRPF Subedar-major passes high school exam

"Today I'm very happy that I have completed my high school. My daughter is doing masters so that also motivated me to complete my education,” he added. (Photo: ANI)
 

Morocco’s Gnawa artists celebrate inclusion in UNESCO listing

The tradition, which includes the veneration of Islamic holy men, dates back to at least the 16th century and combines ancestral African practices, Arab-Muslim and Berber influences. (Photo: AFP)
 

49 journalists murdered across world in 2019, lowest death toll in 16 years

The "historically low" number mostly died covering conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan, the Paris-based watchdog said, which warned that "journalism remains a dangerous profession". (Representational Image)
 

Superman's first movie cape auctioned for nearly USD 200,000

The prop from Christopher Reeve's "Superman", which went for USD 193,750, headlined Monday's sale of about 400 cinephile items at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ayushmann Khurrana parties with 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team at wrap-up bash

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fresh violence over CAA rocks Delhi

Brick-bats lie on the road as protesters clash with the police against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Seelampur in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo:PTI)

Jagan Mohan Reddy goes with three capitals for Andhra Pradesh

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Opposition parties meets President over CAA

Opposition leaders at Rashtrapati Bhavan after meeting President Ram Nath Kovind on the Citizenship Amendment Act, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo:D. Kamraj)

Cops enter Madras University as students continue protest against Citizenship Act

A section of the students of the Madras Universtiy continued their protest for the second day on Tuesday against the amendment to the Citizenship Act by staying put inside the Marina campus here, as police entered the premises. (Photo: ANI)

UK and AAI train Kolkata Airport Staff on handling passengers with Special Needs

Over 80 staff benefitted from the training, which covered various techniques and methods of handling people with special needs. (Photo: RAJIB CHOWDHURI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham