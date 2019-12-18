Follow Shastras and build Yadadri temple, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inspects the temple works at Yadadri on Tuesday. He also offered prayers at the temple.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said there is no need to hasten the Yadadri temple works as the renovation must be of high quality and as per the Shastras.

He said this at a review meeting with officials of the Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) after touring the temple town for around six hours on Tuesday along with officials from various departments, and performing a special puja to Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy and taking blessings from Vedic scholars.

Mr Rao suggested that all the work should be done in accordance with the Agama Shastra rules and be absolutely perfect.

During his visit, Mr Rao keenly examined the work being done at the gopuram, dwaja sthambham, Shivala-yam, sanctum sanctorum, mada streets, queue lines, kitchen where the prasadam is being made, gate towers, Pushkarini and the Yagashala.

Expressing satisfaction that works are being done reflecting spirituality and traditions, he said, “Work on the temple cannot be done as per deadlines. There is no need to hurry the work. Follow caution and quality. Construction should be strong and everything should be done in tune with the Agama shastra rules. This is an ancient temple. Performing puja here is a tradition.”

Mr Rao complimented the sculptors who have created wonderful sculptures from the hard rocks.

He suggested that gardens and green cover should be created to impart a pleasant atmosphere and directed officials concerned to ensure that wall paintings depicting the greatness of the temple.

Later, he examined the ring road work going on at Yadadri and also visited 15 VVIP cottages being constructed as part of the Presidential Suite. He said the suite should ensure a comfortable stay for the President or the Prime Minister.

He instructed that the Mylargudem Tank near the Presidential Suite should also be developed as a tourist spot.