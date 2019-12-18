Nation Current Affairs 18 Dec 2019 Fight in TRS for civ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Fight in TRS for civic poll tickets

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Dec 18, 2019, 2:41 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2019, 2:42 am IST
MLAs, former MLAs, leaders slug it out to get tickets for their henchmen.
Telangana Rashtra Samiti
 Telangana Rashtra Samiti

Hyderabad: There is much infighting in the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) as old and new faces in the party battle to get tickets for their henchmen for the ensuing municipal elections.

With the Telangana High Court clearing the way for the municipal elections to be held, the ruling party has been busy gearing up its leaders and cadres for the contest, and ministers and MLAs have been told to work together in their respective districts and constituencies.

 

But old-timers who were defeated in their segments in the Assembly elections are said to be demanding that party working president K.T. Rama Rao select candidates of their choice in the urban local bodies within their constituencies.

At the same time, the 12 MLAs who joined the TRS after abandoning the Congress are also pressuring Mr Rama Rao to select the candidates they want, stating that they are ardent workers of the the party.

In Kollapur constituency of the erstwhile Mah-bubnagar district, there was a clash between former minister Jupally Krishna Rao and present MLA B. Harshvardhan Reddy during the MPTC elections and both of them are now lobbying with the party high command to get tickets for their followers, sources in the TRS disclosed.

Sources said that Mr M.D. Jani, a Congress member who recently joined the TRS, is a strong contender for the post of chairman of Kodad municipality, but the district’s minister as well as senior MLAs do not approve of this.

 In Tandur constituency, Vikarabad district, MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy and MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy are fighting for tickets for their followers, and sources revealed that Mr Rohit Reddy has complained to Mr Rama Rao that Mr Mahender Reddy is creating problems for him.

In view of the rift between the new and old faces, party chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao is said to have instructed ministers to reconcile the two factions and solve the problem before a notification for the elections is issued.

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samiti, telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde

CJI Bobde recuses from review plea of Nirbhaya rape case accused

Sarma said that police has gathered “substantial evidence” that exposes the pro-active involvement of Popular Front of India (PFI) activists in the arson and violence that went on for two days in the capital city areas.

Assam sets up SIT to probe Arson

Amit Shah (Photo: File)

Will ensure citizenship despite oppn: Amit Shah

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Tughlaq move, ridicules, says N Chandrababu Naidu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Learning has no age': 79-yr-old retired CRPF Subedar-major passes high school exam

"Today I'm very happy that I have completed my high school. My daughter is doing masters so that also motivated me to complete my education,” he added. (Photo: ANI)
 

Morocco’s Gnawa artists celebrate inclusion in UNESCO listing

The tradition, which includes the veneration of Islamic holy men, dates back to at least the 16th century and combines ancestral African practices, Arab-Muslim and Berber influences. (Photo: AFP)
 

49 journalists murdered across world in 2019, lowest death toll in 16 years

The "historically low" number mostly died covering conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan, the Paris-based watchdog said, which warned that "journalism remains a dangerous profession". (Representational Image)
 

Superman's first movie cape auctioned for nearly USD 200,000

The prop from Christopher Reeve's "Superman", which went for USD 193,750, headlined Monday's sale of about 400 cinephile items at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ayushmann Khurrana parties with 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team at wrap-up bash

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fresh violence over CAA rocks Delhi

Brick-bats lie on the road as protesters clash with the police against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Seelampur in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo:PTI)

Jagan Mohan Reddy goes with three capitals for Andhra Pradesh

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Opposition parties meets President over CAA

Opposition leaders at Rashtrapati Bhavan after meeting President Ram Nath Kovind on the Citizenship Amendment Act, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo:D. Kamraj)

Cops enter Madras University as students continue protest against Citizenship Act

A section of the students of the Madras Universtiy continued their protest for the second day on Tuesday against the amendment to the Citizenship Act by staying put inside the Marina campus here, as police entered the premises. (Photo: ANI)

UK and AAI train Kolkata Airport Staff on handling passengers with Special Needs

Over 80 staff benefitted from the training, which covered various techniques and methods of handling people with special needs. (Photo: RAJIB CHOWDHURI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham