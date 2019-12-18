Nation Current Affairs 18 Dec 2019 Delhi HC agrees to h ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi HC agrees to hear PIL seeking fact-finding committee to look into Jamia clashes

PTI
Published Dec 18, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
Updated Dec 18, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
Plea was moved in Delhi HC after SC on Tuesday had said that such petitions relating to violence be moved in high courts concerned.
The petition also seeks directions to the Delhi government and police to allow students to enter the varsity as well as compensation and proper medical treatment for those injured in the violence at the university. (Photo: File)
 The petition also seeks directions to the Delhi government and police to allow students to enter the varsity as well as compensation and proper medical treatment for those injured in the violence at the university. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a PIL seeking setting up of a fact- finding committee to look into the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University following protests over the amended Citizenship Act.

The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Rekha Palli by advocate Rizwan and the court allowed it to be listed on Thursday.

 

The petition by Rizwan alleges that Delhi Police "resorted to use of arbitrary, excessive, discriminatory and illegal force against students, more particularly female students, of Jamia Millia Islamia University, on the false pretext of restoring law and order". 

Read | 'Go to respective HCs': SC on plea over police action against CAA protesters

It further alleges that students and teachers were protesting in a peaceful manner against the amended Citizenship Act but the police disrupted it and used "unjustified, excessive, arbitrary and brute force" against them.

The plea was moved in the Delhi High Court after the Supreme Court on Tuesday had said that such petitions relating to violence be moved in high courts concerned.

Apart from seeking appointment of a fact-finding committee, comprising former judges of the Supreme Court and the high court, the PIL also wants no FIRs be lodged against students and no coercive steps be taken in complaints already registered, in connection with the violence, till the panel gives its report. It has also sought a direction to the police not to enter the university campus without requisite permission from authorities concerned.

The petition also seeks directions to the Delhi government and police to allow students to enter the varsity as well as compensation and proper medical treatment for those injured in the violence at the university.

Several public buses and two police vehicles were torched in the clash between students and police at New Friends' Colony near Jamia University during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act. Students and police personnel were injured in the incident.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: citizenship act protests, delhi protests, delhi police, supreme court, delhi high court
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

SC refuses to stay implementation of Citizenship Act, pleas deferred till Jan

He also explained the difference between the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying they are two different things. (Photo: ANI)

CAA has nothing to do with India's Muslims: Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid

The police said that people with criminal backgrounds had been part of the protest and may have been the ones who incited violence. (Photo: PTI)

6 arrested for Seelampur violence, Section 144 imposed in east Delhi

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said:

What's the meaning of such challenges to Oppn: Chidambaram's dig at PM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

: US President Donald Trump is facing a likely impeachment vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. (Photo: File)
 

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

Light in weight, plastic built, in matte black, the powerbank comes easy to carry, use and is even portable.
 

'Learning has no age': 79-yr-old retired CRPF Subedar-major passes high school exam

"Today I'm very happy that I have completed my high school. My daughter is doing masters so that also motivated me to complete my education,” he added. (Photo: ANI)
 

Morocco’s Gnawa artists celebrate inclusion in UNESCO listing

The tradition, which includes the veneration of Islamic holy men, dates back to at least the 16th century and combines ancestral African practices, Arab-Muslim and Berber influences. (Photo: AFP)
 

49 journalists murdered across world in 2019, lowest death toll in 16 years

The "historically low" number mostly died covering conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan, the Paris-based watchdog said, which warned that "journalism remains a dangerous profession". (Representational Image)
 

Superman's first movie cape auctioned for nearly USD 200,000

The prop from Christopher Reeve's "Superman", which went for USD 193,750, headlined Monday's sale of about 400 cinephile items at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC refuses to stay implementation of Citizenship Act, pleas deferred till Jan

(Photo: File)

CAA has nothing to do with India's Muslims: Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid

He also explained the difference between the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying they are two different things. (Photo: ANI)

6 arrested for Seelampur violence, Section 144 imposed in east Delhi

The police said that people with criminal backgrounds had been part of the protest and may have been the ones who incited violence. (Photo: PTI)

What's the meaning of such challenges to Oppn: Chidambaram's dig at PM

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said:

Ahead of 2+2 meet, US and India look to bolster ties as rights worries emerge

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper in Washington on Wednesday as India and the US work to ramp up defence and political ties. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham