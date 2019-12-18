Nation Current Affairs 18 Dec 2019 CAA has nothing to d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CAA has nothing to do with India's Muslims: Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid

ANI
Published Dec 18, 2019, 11:19 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2019, 12:09 pm IST
Bukhari urged the people, including the youth, to not be provoked by nefarious elements.
He also explained the difference between the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying they are two different things. (Photo: ANI)
 He also explained the difference between the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying they are two different things. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari has called on the people of the country to exercise restraint and keep their emotions under control while demonstrating.

"To protest is the democratic right of the people of India. No one can stop us from doing so. However, it is important that it is controlled. Keeping our emotions in control is the most important part," he said while addressing a gathering here on Tuesday.

 

Bukhari urged the people, including the youth, to not be provoked by nefarious elements.

He also explained the difference between the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying they are two different things.

"The CAA is for those people who came to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014. They will be granted citizenship and it will not affect the Muslims living in India. The Muslim refugees who came to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will not get Indian citizenship. It has nothing to do with the Muslims living in India," Bukhari said.

"While the CAA has become a law, NRC has been only announced. It has not become a law yet," he further said.

His comments came in the backdrop of an anti-CAA protest which turned violent in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, forcing police to use tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, who torched two buses on Tuesday.

The police also stopped vehicular movement on the road, which connects Seelampur with Jafrabad, due to the demonstration.

The protest in Seelampur came days after the clashes between police and protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia over the citizenship law.

The CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have appealed to the people to maintain peace and tranquillity.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: syed ahmed bukhari, citizenship amendment act, assam nrc
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The petition also seeks directions to the Delhi government and police to allow students to enter the varsity as well as compensation and proper medical treatment for those injured in the violence at the university. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC agrees to hear PIL seeking fact-finding committee to look into Jamia clashes

(Photo: File)

SC refuses to stay implementation of Citizenship Act, pleas deferred till Jan

The police said that people with criminal backgrounds had been part of the protest and may have been the ones who incited violence. (Photo: PTI)

6 arrested for Seelampur violence, Section 144 imposed in east Delhi

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said:

What's the meaning of such challenges to Oppn: Chidambaram's dig at PM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

: US President Donald Trump is facing a likely impeachment vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. (Photo: File)
 

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

Light in weight, plastic built, in matte black, the powerbank comes easy to carry, use and is even portable.
 

'Learning has no age': 79-yr-old retired CRPF Subedar-major passes high school exam

"Today I'm very happy that I have completed my high school. My daughter is doing masters so that also motivated me to complete my education,” he added. (Photo: ANI)
 

Morocco’s Gnawa artists celebrate inclusion in UNESCO listing

The tradition, which includes the veneration of Islamic holy men, dates back to at least the 16th century and combines ancestral African practices, Arab-Muslim and Berber influences. (Photo: AFP)
 

49 journalists murdered across world in 2019, lowest death toll in 16 years

The "historically low" number mostly died covering conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan, the Paris-based watchdog said, which warned that "journalism remains a dangerous profession". (Representational Image)
 

Superman's first movie cape auctioned for nearly USD 200,000

The prop from Christopher Reeve's "Superman", which went for USD 193,750, headlined Monday's sale of about 400 cinephile items at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC refuses to stay implementation of Citizenship Act, pleas deferred till Jan

(Photo: File)

6 arrested for Seelampur violence, Section 144 imposed in east Delhi

The police said that people with criminal backgrounds had been part of the protest and may have been the ones who incited violence. (Photo: PTI)

What's the meaning of such challenges to Oppn: Chidambaram's dig at PM

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said:

Ahead of 2+2 meet, US and India look to bolster ties as rights worries emerge

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper in Washington on Wednesday as India and the US work to ramp up defence and political ties. (Photo: PTI)

SC reserves judgement on Nirbhaya convict's review plea till 1pm

Subsequently, the three convicts besides Akshay had sought review of the judgment but it was dismissed. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham