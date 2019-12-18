China planned on discussing J&K at UNSC

It may be recalled that in August this year, the UNSC had discussed the developments in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) informally at a ‘closed consultation’ similarly after China approached the UNSC.

New Delhi: China apparently floated the idea of discussing the Kashmir issue at the behest of Pakistan during a ‘closed consultations’ session this week at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) but backed out after ‘advice’ by some of the other P-5 countries including France, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The P-5 or the permanent members of the UNSC, comprise the US, Russia, UK, France and China. Apparently, Beijing also backed out due to the forthcoming visit of Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to India.

