CAA stir: Assam govt staff to join protests

Responding to the indication of Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who on Monday stated that the Central government may try to reach out to agitators, Mr Bhattacharya rejected the possibility of talks.

Guwahati: The state administration which has succeeded in restoring peace in the trouble-torn capital city areas is set to face more challenges from Wednesday as the state government employees have announced to start a non-cooperation movement all over the state in support of the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Earlier, Aasu chief adviser Sammujjal Bhattacharya warned the state government to refrain from putting pressure on those joining the peaceful agitation against the controversial Act.

He said, “How can we trust a government which called us for talks and within five hours took a decision to pass the CAB in Parliament.”