Nation Current Affairs 18 Dec 2019 CAA stir: Assam govt ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CAA stir: Assam govt staff to join protests

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Dec 18, 2019, 2:10 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2019, 2:10 am IST
Bhattacharya warned the state government to refrain from putting pressure on those joining the peaceful agitation against the controversial Act.
Guwahati: The state administration which has succeeded in restoring peace in the trouble-torn capital city areas is set to face more challenges from Wednesday as the state government employees have announced to start a non-cooperation movement all over the state in support of the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Earlier, Aasu chief adviser Sammujjal Bhattacharya warned the state government to refrain from putting pressure on those joining the peaceful agitation against the controversial Act.

 

He said, “How can we trust a government which called us for talks and within five hours took a decision to pass the CAB in Parliament.”

Tags: citizenship (amendment) act, central government
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


