Assam sets up SIT to probe Arson

Sarma said that police has gathered “substantial evidence” that exposes the pro-active involvement of Popular Front of India (PFI) activists in the arson and violence that went on for two days in the capital city areas.

Guwahati: The Assam government will constitute an SIT to probe incidents of violence at the state secretariat area and Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, in which Youth Congress president and an NSUI activist were allegedly involved, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Mr Sarma alleged, “We have got visual and technical evidence proving as to how Congress leaders conspired to set the Assam secretariat on fire. It was a huge conspiracy.” Announcing that the Assam government has constituted an SIT, headed by a DIG of CID, Mr Sarma said that police has gathered “substantial evidence” that exposes the pro-active involvement of Popular Front of India (PFI) activists in the arson and violence that went on for two days in the capital city areas. He said the police has registered 197 cases in the state and arrested over 223 people so far.