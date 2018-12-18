search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  The IPL 2019 tournament will have an early start next year with the ICC Cricket World Cup scheduled to take place in May in England. (Photo: IPL Media) LIVE| IPL 2019 Player Auction: Teams gear up for bidding war in Jaipur
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Will not let PM Modi sleep until farm loans are waived: Rahul Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Dec 18, 2018, 1:02 pm IST
Updated Dec 18, 2018, 1:21 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition will force PM Modi-led government at the Centre to waive farm loans.
'It took our state government hours to waive loans of farmers, Opposition will force (PM) Narendra Modi government to waive farm loans,' Congress president Rahul Gandhi said. (Photo: ANI)
 'It took our state government hours to waive loans of farmers, Opposition will force (PM) Narendra Modi government to waive farm loans,' Congress president Rahul Gandhi said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said, "We will not let Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleep until loans of all farmers are waived."

The Congress chief said that the Opposition will force Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre to waive farm loans.

 

“It took our state government hours to waive loans of farmers, Opposition will force (PM) Narendra Modi government to waive farm loans,” he told the media outside Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi assured farmers of the country that their welfare will be looked after.

Hours after the swearing-in as Chief ministers, Congress’ leader Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel waived off farm loans, one of the promises made by Rahul Gandhi-led Congress ahead of the state assembly elections.

Intensifying his attack on PM Modi, the Congress chief said: “Modi government waives loans of only rich people. Money of farmers and small shopkeepers is being stolen by government.”

"JPC, Rafale deal, farm loan waivers, demonetisation, typo errors will soon emerge in everything. People have been lied to, farmers and small traders are being looted. Demonetisation is the biggest scam in the world," Rahul Gandhi said.

Also Read: Correct ‘misrepresentation’ of CAG, PAC in Rafale verdict: Govt requests SC

The Congress president however, refuted to comment on conviction of Sajjan Kumar in 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He said, " I have made my position on the riots very clear, and I have said this before. This press conference is about the farmers of the country and that (PM) Modi refuses to waive off even 1 rupee of loan."

On Monday, the Delhi High Court convicted Kumar for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and sentenced him to imprisonment for life.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, pm modi, farm loan waivers, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| IPL 2019 Player Auction: Teams gear up for bidding war in Jaipur

The IPL 2019 tournament will have an early start next year with the ICC Cricket World Cup scheduled to take place in May in England. (Photo: IPL Media)
 

84-year-old Janet Fein, from Texas, gets college degree

Fein, now 84, went back to school and will accomplish a long-held goal this week when she graduates from the University of Texas at Dallas with a bachelor's degree.
 

IPL 2019 auctions: Date, timings, list of players and all you need to know

The venue is new with the Pink City hosting the event instead of Bangalore and so is the auctioneer, Hugh Edmeades, who replaces Richard Madley after 11 seasons. (Photo: PTI)
 

Naseeruddin Shah lashes out at Virat Kohli in a stinging Facebook post

''Virat K is not only the world's best batsman but also the world's worst behaved player. His cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners. And I have no intention of leaving the country by the way," wrote Naseeruddin Shah in his Facebook post, criticising Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

Couple told they will never have children shock doctors by having twins, and triplets

The couple decided to try an injectable hormone, Gonal-F, an option when ovaries can produce a follicle - small sacs which contain immature eggs. (Representational Images)
 

Dolphins love watching television too, finds study

Study found that the dolphins didn't really mind what was on the TV, but certain dolphins showed more interest in the pictures than others. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Don’t you realise my power’: BJP MLA threatens officer on camera

Fatehpur Sikri's BJP MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary had gone to meet Sub-divisional magistrate Garima Singh over farmers' issue. (Photo: ANI)

No one ever had any doubt: Amit Shah on Sajjan Kumar's conviction in 1984 riots

'Their leaders and workers went on rampage raising provocative slogans, raping women and murdering men in cold blood,' BJP president Amit Shah said. (Photo: File | ANI)

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Jailed for life, Sajjan Kumar resigns from Congress

Sajjan Kumar submits his resignation from the primary membership of Congress. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Thank God, cows not given voting rights': Mehbooba Mufti jibes at BJP

Mehbooba Mufti said her party will 'join hands' with any political party that will support the 'resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue.' (Photo: File | ANI)

BJP declares Rs 1,000 cr income, here are details of other parties

BJP's income for the year came down by nearly Rs 7 crore as compared to Rs 1,034.27 crore total income it had declared in 2016-17. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham